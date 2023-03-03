WILMOT — Students from area schools will participate in a Wisconsin School Music Association sanctioned District Solo & Ensemble Music Festival to be hosted at Wilmot Union High School on Saturday, March 4.

During the festival, which is free and open to the public, students will perform vocal and instrumental solos, duets, trios and small ensembles before an adjudicator.

WSMA music festivals annually attract thousands of students from middle, junior high and high schools throughout Wisconsin.

The festival will draw students from a number of area schools, including Central High School, Christian Life High School, Lakewood Middle School, Randall Consolidated School, Riverview Grade School, Trevor-Wilmot Grade School, Wheatland Center Middle School and Wilmot Union High School.

John Sorensen, music director from Wilmot Union High School, will be serving as the festival manager.

“WSMA is proud to support music educators as we work together to provide quality music education experiences for students,” said WSMA Executive Director Laurie Fellenz. “Our long-standing festival programs encourage well-rounded musicians who develop deeper understanding through performance preparation that culminates in comprehensive feedback from a qualified adjudicator.”

The music festivals offer the students “opportunities for reflection and consideration of new ideas that are invaluable for musical growth,” she added.

WSMA music festivals support school music programs as part of a comprehensive education by encouraging the study of quality music literature; motivating students to prepare and perform to the best of their abilities; improving students’ understanding of music literature and concepts (performance through understanding); and providing a performance assessment to improve individual and group achievement.

For more information about WSMA, go to wsmamusic.org.