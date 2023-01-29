Wilmot High School Panther Expo to showcase school, activities, academics and more Monday

WILMOT — Wilmot High School’s annual Panther Expo is back Monday night for an evening showcasing the school’s academics, athletics and activities.

It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the school commons and fieldhouse, 11112 308th Ave. Those attending should use Entrance A.

The event will feature a scavenger hunt for families to explore all of the school’s facilities, according to Assistant Principal Dan Bender.

Some activities at the event include presentations for Advanced Placement Human Geography, choir and theater performances, meet-and-greet opportunities with teachers, coaches, advisors, counselors, administrators and current students. There will be tours of the school and families can learn about course selection, registration and what Wilmot has to offer students, staff and community members.

The Class of 2024 Academic & Career Planning Presentation will also be presented by the school counselors in the Haas Auditorium.

Free childcare will be available for families and staff.

“The students who are taking the course Educators Rising will be providing childcare,” Bender said. “This is a perfect opportunity for them to work with children.”

