Wilmot High School performing 'Addams Family' musical through Saturday

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky — and they’re on stage at Wilmot High School.

The school’s spring musical is “The Addams Family,” a Broadway show inspired by the 1960s sitcom about a ghoulish family.

The TV show — which lives on endlessly in reruns — was itself based on the Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons.

The Addams Family characters have proved so popular, they’ve also been on the big screen, in live action and animated form.

Jaime Ivan — the school’s choral music and theater director — chose this show “because I personally think it is super funny, and I knew the kids would absolutely love it.”

There are 47 students in the cast, including 18 “who are new to the theater,” Ivan said. “What is awesome about theater is there’s a place for everybody, no matter your interest.”

One bonus of performing a big Broadway musical is the ensemble parts, “which give a lot of students a chance to be involved in the show. That is super important to me,” Ivan added.

Putting together such a major show involves “a lot of work and a lot of planning,” she said.

“The students are dedicated to making an awesome show, and I have to figure out how to make that happen with a budget not similar to a Broadway budget,” she added. “I’m thankful the administration at Wilmot is super supportive of me and this program.”

Putting on a show

Ivan herself has to take on several roles during the production.

“When putting on this kind of show at the high school level, I have to be a director, a sound engineer, a light engineer, a choreographer, the mom, the counselor, etc.,” she said, adding that the students themselves “take on a lot of those jobs, but I still have to oversee everything.”

Other production crew members include Denise Bauer, assistant director; Ron Stephensan, set designer; and John Ivan (the director’s brother) as the music director.

The music for the show was originally going to be just John Ivan playing piano.

But then Jaime Ivan got creative.

“About 10 days ago, I approached two talented high school students, Marshall Walters and Brenna Ellis, who were willing to try some drums, so we added some drums and a baritone sax at the last minute,” she said. “It sounds awesome, like they’ve been practicing it for months.”

(For anyone wondering how to get last-minute musicians for a show, Jaime Ivan offers this tongue-in-cheek advice: “They stole my (unofficial) parking spot one day and so I told them they can have my parking spot for two weeks and a day if they do the musical.”)

Live on stage

Ivan hasn’t seen “The Addams Family” musical performed live but has “watched about 20 different versions on YouTube.”

As for the students, “I think when we started with the show, they weren’t too familiar with the TV show or non-cartoon movies,” she said. “However, because I have rock star students who really dive into what we are doing, I think a lot of them have watched the old TV show and movies to understand their characters.”

The musical’s story is not based on a particular movie or TV show episode. Rather, the stage version “has a story that stands on its own,” Ivan added.

A crowd pleaser

Ivan is hoping the show is popular. Audience members, she said, will see “an awesome show. The students do a fantastic job. I couldn’t be more proud of what they have accomplished.”

Also, “supporting local fine arts is so needed and appreciated. We are so desperate for people to come and see not only our talent but our awesome facility at Wilmot High School.”

The show “is worth the cost of admission. You will laugh until you cry and hopefully it will make you want to come back to our shows in the future.”

