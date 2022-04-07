Wilmot High School performing 'Addams Family' musical through Saturday

“The Addams Family” cast at Wilmot High School features, from left, Caitlin Ekornaas, Delia Myers, Lillian DeVries, Ethan Ivan, Owen Rosengarden, Anna Perrine and Katelyn Sinkovec. Wilmot High School’s spring musical is “The Addams Family,” a Broadway show inspired by the 1960s sitcom about a ghoulish family. There is a performance tonight and two on Saturday.
Submitted Photos
“Addams Family” cast members, from left, include Delaney Snow, Max Zimmerman and Briggs Kafar.
Submitted Photo
Cast members practice a kickline in "The Addams Family." The musical is on stage at Wilmot High School through Saturday.
Putting together such a major show involves “a lot of work and a lot of planning,” she said.
“The students are dedicated to making an awesome show, and I have to figure out how to make that happen with a budget not similar to a Broadway budget,” she added. “I’m thankful the administration at Wilmot is super supportive of me and this program.”
Putting on a show
Ivan herself has to take on several roles during the production.
“When putting on this kind of show at the high school level, I have to be a director, a sound engineer, a light engineer, a choreographer, the mom, the counselor, etc.,” she said, adding that the students themselves “take on a lot of those jobs, but I still have to oversee everything.”
Other production crew members include Denise Bauer, assistant director; Ron Stephensan, set designer; and John Ivan (the director’s brother) as the music director.
The music for the show was originally going to be just John Ivan playing piano.
But then Jaime Ivan got creative.
“About 10 days ago, I approached two talented high school students, Marshall Walters and Brenna Ellis, who were willing to try some drums, so we added some drums and a baritone sax at the last minute,” she said. “It sounds awesome, like they’ve been practicing it for months.”
(For anyone wondering how to get last-minute musicians for a show, Jaime Ivan offers this tongue-in-cheek advice: “They stole my (unofficial) parking spot one day and so I told them they can have my parking spot for two weeks and a day if they do the musical.”)
Live on stage
Ivan hasn’t seen “The Addams Family” musical performed live but has “watched about 20 different versions on YouTube.”
As for the students, “I think when we started with the show, they weren’t too familiar with the TV show or non-cartoon movies,” she said. “However, because I have rock star students who really dive into what we are doing, I think a lot of them have watched the old TV show and movies to understand their characters.”
The musical’s story is not based on a particular movie or TV show episode. Rather, the stage version “has a story that stands on its own,” Ivan added.
A crowd pleaser
Ivan is hoping the show is popular. Audience members, she said, will see “an awesome show. The students do a fantastic job. I couldn’t be more proud of what they have accomplished.”
Also, “supporting local fine arts is so needed and appreciated. We are so desperate for people to come and see not only our talent but our awesome facility at Wilmot High School.”
The show “is worth the cost of admission. You will laugh until you cry and hopefully it will make you want to come back to our shows in the future.”
If you go
What: "The Addams Family Musical"
When: 7 tonight (April 8) and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday (April 9)
Where: Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave. in Wilmot
Tickets: $8 for adults, $5 for seniors/students and free for Wilmot High School students. Tickets will be available at the door.
About the show: This musical comedy, which debuted on Broadway in 2010, is based on the Addams Family characters, seen in comics, a classic TV show and movies. The goth family members love anything that is "creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky."
