Wilmot High School performing 'Game of Tiaras' Nov. 3-5

Playwright Don Zolidis has mashed together "Game of Thrones" and "King Lear," and the result is "so stupid, but in the funniest way possible," said Jaime Ivan, the choral music and theater director at Wilmot High School.

"Game of Tiaras" — which opened Thursday night at the school and continues Friday and Saturday — takes place in a Magical Kingdom, where the aging king tries to split his empire among his three daughters. The princesses also happen to be famous fairy tale characters: Cinderella, Belle and the Snow Queen, who, the playwright says, "in no way resembles a copyrighted character."

As readers of Shakespeare and "Game of Thrones" and hundreds of other stories know, dividing up a kingdom often leads to bloodshed. In this instance, it's all in fun.

When Ivan first read the script, "I laughed so hard I had tears in my eyes," she said.

The show has a cast of 40 students, along with another 20 working on the production crew.

"I did a lot of searching for shows with a large 'flexible' cast, which means I can do the show with 10 people or 40 people," Ivan said. "I want to give as many students a chance to be on stage as possible. I obviously never know exactly how many students are going to show up, but I pray for a large number of people trying out."

Though the show is a parody of "King Lear" and "Game of Thrones," audience members who haven't read or watched either of those shows will still enjoy this production, Ivan said.

"It is just funny on its own," she said. "I actually have never seen 'Game of Thrones,' but I know enough about the show from hearing people talk about it or seeing memes. And even if you're not hip on everything Shakespeare, most people understand his type of writing.

"Also, there is a lot of parody on the Disney princesses, which makes me laugh the hardest."

The students, she said, "are loving this show. The show is so random, and I thought I'd have to get them to buy into its campiness. But when we did a read-through, I was laughing, which made them laugh, and they instantly saw the silly humor in it."

The show does have some roots in Shakespeare, but the language is modern English.

"There is a 'fight' scene where they fight with words and start sputtering off some passages from 'King Lear,' but other than that, it is all modern," Ivan said.

Audience members, Ivan said, will also love the costumes.

"Our costumes are so beautiful," she said. "I am so so proud of them and so excited for people to see them.

"I bought most of them, but I also had two students — Grace Bednar and Rachael Pofahl — make some of our costumes as well. Our set was built by my neighbor, Ron Stephensen, and I have a class called Theatre Tech. Those students helped paint and create props."