Wilmot high school restructures, fills top leadership posts from within

WILMOT — The Wilmot Union High School Board of Education has restructured the administrative team at the school and promoted from within. The change eliminates the need to search for a replacement for administrator Dan Kopp, whose resignation will be effective June 30.

As a result of the restructuring, Amber Torres was named District Leader, a combination of what were previously the principal and district administrator roles. Torres had been the school's principal since August 2017. Prior to working at Wilmot, she was a principal within the Racine Unified School District.

Also as part of the restructuring plan, Christy Weinstock was named Chief Academic Officer. Weinstock has been with Wilmot since July 2018. She began as an associate principal and in March 2020 was named Director of Curriculum and Instruction. Prior to working at Wilmot, Christy was an assistant principal within RUSD.

Additional details regarding the restructuring plan will be released this summer as they are finalized.

Kopp, who went on administrative leave in December 2020, announced he will resign effective June 30. The announcement by Kopp came after two closed-session meetings, held Nov. 11 and Nov. 30, during which the Board of Education discussed Kopp’s employment.