Wilmot High staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Wilmot Union High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the school district and the Kenosha County Division of Health announced jointly today.

This is the first confirmed case of the virus within Wilmot Union High since students returned to in-person and virtual learning on September 1.

The individual was in the building Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday but had no symptoms at the time. The staff member began self-quarantining once symptoms were developed on Thursday.

The county Division of Health is working with the school to assist in identifying and reaching close contacts of the staff member. These contacts also will be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure.

Close contacts include those who:

Had direct physical contact with the infected individuals (e.g. a hug or handshake).

Were within six feet of the COVID-19-positive individuals for more than 15 minutes.

Had contact with respiratory secretions from the infected individuals (e.g. were coughed/sneezed on, had contact with dirty tissue, or shared a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items).