Wilmot School Board unanimously approves referendum for spring election

Amid financial constraints from a combination of factors, the Wilmot Union High School board of education on Monday night unanimously approved a two-year non-recurring operational referendum to be placed on the ballot for the election day on April 4.

The referendum asks to exceed the revenue limit by $5.5 million in 2023-24 and $2.9 million in 2024-25.

Wilmot Union High School is one of three districts in Kenosha County set to go to referendum in April. Riverview and Randall also passed resolutions to put referendums on their ballots.

According to District Administrator Michael Plourde, the referendum should not cause an increase in the mill rate.

"We're projecting a decrease in the mill rate," Plourde said. "We don't know for sure, but we're anticipating a flat or slight decrease."

Plourde said the district has not gone to an operational referendum in decades.

A capital referendum was passed in 2004. Capital referendums differ, though, as they are used to issue debt to pay for major facility projects. They are usually financed over an extended period of time.

The district's financial need for the referendum stems from a stagnant per-pupil aid from the state, a revenue limit, which is determined by the state funding formula based on enrollment, property value and the state biennium budget, a lapse in ESSER funds and an increase in cost of operating the district.

ESSER funds, which were emergency funds provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, were received in tiers one, two and three. The timeframe to spend tier one funds expired Sept. 30, 2022. The deadline to spend ESSER II funds is Sept. 30, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2024 for ESSER III. The district received $1,378,458 in ESSER funding over the last three years.

The district also plans to use funds from the operational referendum for maintenance updates and security upgrades to the school.

"We have been able to avoid going to an operational referendum for decades," Plourde said. "The district has been responsible with taxpayer money... The cost of operating a school district is increasing and our revenue is decreasing."

The district is planning to hold listening sessions to explain more of its financial state.

"My hope is the community will come out (and vote) so we can continue to offer our outstanding programming and recruit talented staff," Plourde said. "I encourage the community to attend the listening sessions so we can explain the financial details more."

