Wilmot Union High School Board responds to criticism in prepared statement

WILMOT — Wilmot Union High School Board members took turns reading a paragraph each of a prepared response to listening session feedback at a special meeting Thursday.

The prepared response came out of a closed session Wednesday night during which board members discussed input gathered during the listening session between administrators, teachers and staff earlier this week and via email.

The special meeting, attended by more than 30 staff members, lasted less than five minutes.

The statement read by board members does not address the vote of no confidence in the School Board taken by 75 percent of teachers and staff members.

“Thank you to those who felt the impulse to reach out with compliments,” board member Janine Morgan read from the statement. “We are glad you were able to see the planning and policy changes we are instituting to make your job of focusing on students easier.”

“We read the criticisms and will keep them in mind,” she continued. “Unfortunately, some comments were inaccurate perceptions of situations we are not able to correct due to the confidential nature of the information.”

Board member Kelly Hansen continued reading the statement.

“There were several suggestions for improvement that are separate topics entirely, such as workload equity, that we will be sure to take under advisement as we move forward with strategic planning,” Hansen said. “We will be asking for more feedback on these items.”

Board member Nate Colburn thanked teachers and read the final paragraph of the statement, later emailed to all employees.

“To our staff who show up every day for the kids, who give your intellectual, physical and emotional all to the day, thank you,” Colburn read. “We hope these waters calm and allow all of us to remain focused on the students. This is the hope of the board and we hope it can be shared by the entire Wilmot team.”

Some said following the meeting they felt the response falls short of addressing issues of micromanagement raised by teachers, staff and a board member who resigned this week.

“I do not have words to express how heartbroken I am for the teachers that sent a plea for help, spent their time offering their honest and legitimate concerns and were told those concerns are ‘inaccurate perceptions,’” resident Joy Corona said.

