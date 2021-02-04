Wilmot Union High School District primary to narrow field of candidates

Turner: Wilmot is currently in the midst of one of the most challenging stretches in history and is battling these challenges without a formal DA leaving those responsibilities to fall on the remainder of the staff to carry in addition to their own. Undoubtedly the Wilmot team is stretched and at a time when our kids need them the most. Additionally, we need to continue to find safe and effective strategies that keep our kids engaged, enthused and participating actively in both their education and extracurricular activities at Wilmot. Virtual learning is a struggle and our kids (and parents) want to be engaged and involved. Given we just don’t know how long our current COVID based environment will last, we need to think differently toward finding solutions to enhance the high school experience safely but effectively for the kids, the teachers and the parents.