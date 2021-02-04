Wilmot Union High School District primary to narrow field of candidates

SALEM LAKES — A field of five candidates for the Wilmot Union High School Board of Education will be narrowed to four in the Feb. 16 primary election.
None of the five are incumbents, but two are former members of the board. They are vying to fill two seats on the board that were vacated by Deb Rudolph, who resigned Dec. 1, and Travis Wetzel, who filed non-candidacy papers.
The candidates are: Nate Colborn of Twin Lakes, Michael Faber of Silver Lake, Philip Johnson of Twin Lakes, Melissa Samborski of Salem Lakes, and Steve Turner of Twin Lakes. The four winners will advance to the April 6 general election.
The Wilmot district boundaries stretch into several municipalities. Electors in the following wards will see this race on their ballot: Randall Wards 1-7; Salem Lakes Wards 3 and 5 (splits), 6, 7, 8 ,9, 10, 11, 12, 13; Wheatland Ward 2; Genoa City Ward 5; Paddock Lake Ward 6; Twin Lakes Wards 1-9.
Each candidate was asked to respond to the same two questions and provide biographic information. Here are their responses:
What do you see as the issues in the election?
Colborn: There are two significant issues facing the district. First, finding the next administrator who will collaborate with the school board to instill public confidence that we can do better than 325 out of 419 school districts. As a community, we owe that two our students.
Second, developing a current strategic plan and district goals that ensure our students are college, career and civic ready to succeed in life. This effort starts with an honest assessment of where the district is now so we can create a clear plan of action and milestones to strengthen our district’s educational environment.
Faber: I feel that there will be challenges throughout the years and all are significant. I plan on taking in all the facts and making an informed decision that is best for the students, sometimes that won’t be most popular decision, but it will be the correct decision for the students.
Johnson: The district will need to hire another administrator. It is important for us to secure a highly qualified district administrator with a solid reputation for fair and honest leadership and vision to meet the challenges and demand of a current educational system. Through the application process, the most qualified candidate will prevail.
Samborski: Wilmot High School is developing a new strategic plan and having goals with the current school board, and I would like to be a part of the positive movement and be involved in that important work for our students’ successes. Wilmot High School has a new leader, and my experience as a mother and an educator will help support our new leadership for a successful transition into her new role. I also firmly believe in having open communication with my families and my students. Families need to be aware of what is going on at school with their students, and I feel that is a component I can work on at Wilmot High School to help improve communication between Wilmot and their families.
Turner: Wilmot is currently in the midst of one of the most challenging stretches in history and is battling these challenges without a formal DA leaving those responsibilities to fall on the remainder of the staff to carry in addition to their own. Undoubtedly the Wilmot team is stretched and at a time when our kids need them the most. Additionally, we need to continue to find safe and effective strategies that keep our kids engaged, enthused and participating actively in both their education and extracurricular activities at Wilmot. Virtual learning is a struggle and our kids (and parents) want to be engaged and involved. Given we just don’t know how long our current COVID based environment will last, we need to think differently toward finding solutions to enhance the high school experience safely but effectively for the kids, the teachers and the parents.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
Colborn: I have a proven track record for improving organizations, building team-centered coalitions and remaining resilient in the most challenging circumstances.
I have a diverse background comprised of private sector, civil service and over 20 years of military experience as an Air Force Civil Engineer, including 5 deployments with numerous awards, such as a certificate of achievement from the U.S. ambassador to Iraq for “outstanding efforts” while leading my team throughout Iraq.
I’m passionate about engaging the community, advocating for our students and strengthening our educational environment. Most importantly, I care about everyone in the community.
Faber: I feel with my past experience I would be an asset to the school during these troubling times, helping with the transition of a new administrator if and when that occurs, fiscal responsibility, building use, and most of all I have the time to make sure of a job done with all viewpoints taken into consideration.
Johnson: Wilmot High School has been a part of my life since I entered as a freshman in 1971. My father is also a graduate of Wilmot. With these shared experiences, I felt confident sending my two children to Wilmot to receive the same quality education. Both have been able to continue their education and training to successfully achieve their career goals because of the strong educational base provided them. For the past 18 years, I served as a substitute teacher at Wilmot High School. Each day I saw firsthand how high-quality teachers interact with students. This firsthand knowledge will help me make the responsible decisions that are needed to maintain the quality of education at the school. I feel this makes me the best candidate.
Samborski: I will be a great Wilmot School Board member because I have two sons currently attending Wilmot High School, and I am very vested in education being an informed educator. I know how important education is, and I want education to be accessible to all students attending Wilmot to achieve their life ambitions and become successful citizens making contributions for the betterment of our society.
Turner: I have served on the WHS board from 2015 to 2020 which gives me a very current and relevant perspective on the overall environment, the staff and the historical progression the school has made. Further, I have had two kids graduate from WHS and two currently attending. I have had over 7 years of school board experience in the community. Additionally, I have deep experience in policy making, fiscal management and functional leadership to help guide my support on the board.
Finally, and most importantly, I’m stepping forward for the good of school community. We owe our young people a solid learning experience and our teachers and staff a safe and positive environment to grow and master their craft. As a school board, we simply must do more than we are today to support the needs of our kids, the development of our staff and the desires of our parents.
