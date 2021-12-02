Wilmot Union High School hires interim administrator

WILMOT — Vance Dalzin has been named interim district administrator at Wilmot Union High School and will serve the district in that role through June.

Dalzin, whose first administrative role was at WUSH, recently retired following a 34-year career in education. Dalzin was hired as assistant principal at WUSH in 1991 and was later promoted to principal, a position he filled from 1994-99. His most recent position was as administrator at Oakfield School District from 2016-2021.

“We are so pleased that he will come out of retirement and return to Wilmot to join us on a part time basis as interim district administrator,” Board President Laurie DeMoon, said. “Vance has served as a respected leader at Whitewater High School, Williams Bay School District, and Fox Point J2 School District before his 5-year tenure at Oakfield School District.”

The position was not posted. DeMoon said Dalzin came highly recommended to the board by many sources, including the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators. He was hired to assist the district while District Leader Amber Torres is on medical leave and "to lighten the workload" upon her return.

“He has the experience to keep our school compliant with Department of Public Instruction reporting requirements and act as liaison to the board,” DeMoon said. "After a few conversations with Dr. Dalzin, we realized it was a good fit and offered him the position until the end of the year."

Dalzin said he was "intriqued" by the opportunity when contacted.

"When they reached out to me, I thought it would be nice to return to Wilmot," Dalzin said. "I have a special spot in my heart for Wilmot and am excited to help do some good things for kids."

Torres has been handling the responsibilities associated with what was formerly two administrative positions following the resignation of Administrator Dan Kopp in December 2020 and the restructuring of the administrative staff.

“District Leader Torres will stay on in her position and will now have the ability to focus on the ambitious strategic planning Wilmot embarked on during the summer,” DeMoon wrote in a press release on the hiring of Dalzin. “Mrs. Torres took on the role of district leader which encompassed job duties of two positions last December. The board realizes that our ambitions require more support and that is what Dr. Dalzin will offer.”

DeMoon said the board has not made a determination if it will seek additional administrative assistance beyond June.

“We don’t know our plans yet for that,” DeMoon said.

