Wilmot Union High School makes temporary switch to virtual learning

Most rural school boards have officially considered and voted not to follow a recommendation by Kenosha County Department of Health Officer Jen Freiheit that schools should move to a fully virtual format from Thanksgiving through the end of the year.

The Randall School Board is the latest such district to favor the continuation of in-person learning when possible. The decision came as students whose families chose in-person learning returned this week from a temporary change to virtual learning that began Nov. 5.

“The board discussed the number of families choosing in-person, which remains above 80%, the number of cases, and what the other area schools are doing with the recommendation, amongst other items,” administrator Jeffrey Alstadt said. “Randall has had less than a 3% positive case percentage within 14 days. The school board will continue to monitor staffing shortages and how they can help support teachers and staff through this difficult time.”