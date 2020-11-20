Wilmot Union High School makes temporary switch to virtual learning

A COVID-related staffing shortage in “critical areas” at Wilmot Union High School will result in a move to all-virtual learning beginning Monday, announced district administrator Dan Kopp.
“This temporary shift to virtual learning is occurring because we are unable to staff classrooms as COVID-19 and related issues have affected our staffing level,” Kopp said, adding the school will return to in-person learning Monday, Dec. 7.
As of Friday morning, the school reported the following:
• 8 students positive for COVID-19.
• 1 staff member positive for COVID-19.
• 117 students in quarantine.
• 5 staff members in quarantine.
These numbers are updated on the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard: www.wilmothighschool.com/covid-19-dashboard.cfm.
However, this does not include the number of staff members who are home to care for a family member due to illness, quarantine or lack of childcare. The total number of staff members who are not present fluctuates daily, but is ranging between 20 and 25%.
Wilmot is the third county district this week to announce a temporary move to all-virtual learning. Westosha-Central and Wheatland Center have also moved to virtual learning, citing a spike in cases and quarantines.
Most rural school boards have officially considered and voted not to follow a recommendation by Kenosha County Department of Health Officer Jen Freiheit that schools should move to a fully virtual format from Thanksgiving through the end of the year.
The Randall School Board is the latest such district to favor the continuation of in-person learning when possible. The decision came as students whose families chose in-person learning returned this week from a temporary change to virtual learning that began Nov. 5.
“The board discussed the number of families choosing in-person, which remains above 80%, the number of cases, and what the other area schools are doing with the recommendation, amongst other items,” administrator Jeffrey Alstadt said. “Randall has had less than a 3% positive case percentage within 14 days. The school board will continue to monitor staffing shortages and how they can help support teachers and staff through this difficult time.”
Randall School is a feeder school to Wilmot Union High School.
