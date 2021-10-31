Wilmot Union High School parents, community members have strong words for Board of Education

WILMOT — The Board of Education overseeing the Wilmot Union High School district received an earful from parents and residents Thursday as concerns related to teacher morale, conduct on social media and the cheerleading program were aired.
Two-dozen people used the board’s public comment portion of the regular meeting agenda to sound off about strained relations throughout the WUHS community in the first two months of the new school year.
The new round of sometimes heated and emotional comments came as a majority of WUHS teachers issued a recent vote of “no confidence” in the current board and parents and students alike bemoaned the resignation of cheerleading coaches.
Longtime district resident Cheri England said she felt compelled to attend Thursday’s meeting after hearing concerns from her son — a WUHS alumnus — and reading comments on social media.
“It saddens me to see what has become of this school,” England said. “I will not take sides, but a solution does need to happen. Bullying from either side over whatever is going on in this school needs to stop. We are not setting a good example for our children.”
Resident Joy Corona, who recently led an effort to reapportion the Board of Education into community-based seats throughout the district, had strong words for the incumbent seven-member body.
“The teachers’ vote of no confidence is a plea for help,” Corona said. “As a board, should that not be what you’re focused on?”
Later in her comments, Corona added, “If you cannot perform your duties, as an independent board member, and in the best interest of the students and staff, then you need to resign.”
‘Wilmot’s been a
family’
Not all of the comments toward the board were critical, however. Parent Toni Scott said her daughter transferred to Wilmot from the neighboring Westosha Central High School District and had a positive experience.
“From the time we’ve been here, Wilmot’s been a family,” Scott said. “I really hope to see everybody come together.”
School Board President Laurie DeMoon briefly addressed the collective comments at the close of the approximately hour-and-a-half public feedback session.
Addressing the board’s silence throughout the comments, DeMoon said, “It’s not that we don’t want to talk to you, but we’re just not permitted by law to engage in a discussion during the public comments.”
Later in the meeting, DeMoon and other board members voted in favor of a listening session with teachers in an overture DeMoon said is designed to create a more collaborative environment, moving forward.
“We would make it as anonymous as possible,” DeMoon said. “This is something we’ve been talking about for a long time. It’s been a passion of this board. We’re hoping that the teachers will be receptive and make a change here.”
The listening session, DeMoon said, is attached to a recent board policy that prohibits retaliatory actions against any staff members.
Annual
meeting
In addition to the regular board meeting, WUHS held its postponed annual meeting Thursday. It originally was slated to occur in September, but was pushed to late October with the intent of voting on the reapportioning proposal.
While reapportionment was not on the agenda because the September vote was one day shy of the statutorily required 30-day minimum, electors did vote on a number of other district-related matters, including board member pay and the property tax levy. On a narrow vote, the electors favored keeping individual board members’ salaries at an annual rate of $2,500 to $2,800, depending on the specific position.
There also had been an unsuccessful vote to trim the pay to $1 per person.
Electors voted unanimously in favor of the levy, which totals $13.19 million, for the 2021-22 school year. The bulk of the levy — $9.06 million — will fund day-to-day operations.The board subsequently certified the levy at the regular meeting so the figure can be sent to municipal clerks for preparation of December tax bills.