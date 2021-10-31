Wilmot Union High School parents, community members have strong words for Board of Education

Wilmot’s Anthony Hall talks about his big night vs. Central.

WILMOT — The Board of Education overseeing the Wilmot Union High School district received an earful from parents and residents Thursday as concerns related to teacher morale, conduct on social media and the cheerleading program were aired.

Two-dozen people used the board’s public comment portion of the regular meeting agenda to sound off about strained relations throughout the WUHS community in the first two months of the new school year.

The new round of sometimes heated and emotional comments came as a majority of WUHS teachers issued a recent vote of “no confidence” in the current board and parents and students alike bemoaned the resignation of cheerleading coaches.

Longtime district resident Cheri England said she felt compelled to attend Thursday’s meeting after hearing concerns from her son — a WUHS alumnus — and reading comments on social media.

“It saddens me to see what has become of this school,” England said. “I will not take sides, but a solution does need to happen. Bullying from either side over whatever is going on in this school needs to stop. We are not setting a good example for our children.”