Wilmot Union High School residents file petition to reapportion the school board

Bill Hopkins, of Salem Lakes, has presented a proposed break-down of the number of seats each community would be allotted given the new U.S. Census population figures. Wheatland and Randall would have one seat at the board, Twin Lakes would have two seats at the board and Salem Lakes would have three seats at the board.”

Some in favor of making the change said they feel it is better to do this proactively, rather than wait until representation becomes lopsided.

What is being proposed is similar to the board apportionment system used by the Westosha-Central High School District. There, the board has one member from Bristol, Brighton, Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes, and one at-large member.

There are 10 union high school districts in Wisconsin. Each has independent elementary districts that feed into it. Six elementary/middle school districts all or partly feed into WUHS — Randall J1, Salem, Silver Lake J1, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated, Twin Lakes No. 4 and Wheatland J1.

The only other union high school district the state with more feeder districts is Arrowhead Union High School in Waukesha County, which has seven. The Arrowhead Board of Education is made up of one member from each of the seven graded school districts.