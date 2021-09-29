Wilmot Union High School residents file petition to reapportion the school board

WILMOT — Wilmot Union High School residents seeking to reapportion the Board of Education to ensure broad representation across the district submitted a petition Wednesday to put the issue on the annual meeting agenda.
Per state statute, the petition must be submitted at least 30 days prior to the annual meeting and must be signed by at least 100 electors. The petition filed by resident Joy Corona contained 225 signatures. In order to meet the 30-day deadline, petitioners voted Monday to adjourn the initially scheduled annual meeting until Thursday, Oct. 28.
The existing board members reside across the geographic boundaries of the district and live within several of the feeder grade school districts. However, candidates currently run at-large, meaning balanced representation is not guaranteed.
“It is fortunate that the current makeup of the board is relatively close to the (proposed) apportionment makeup,” Corona said, adding this will not remove anyone from office. “If passed this motion would ensure that elections moving forward have proper representation, as seats become available.”
Since the recent re-districting and the creation of Salem Lakes, the board makeup has not been reviewed. “My understanding is that the opportunity to enact this change is through the annual meeting or through a referendum,” she said.
Bill Hopkins, of Salem Lakes, has presented a proposed break-down of the number of seats each community would be allotted given the new U.S. Census population figures. Wheatland and Randall would have one seat at the board, Twin Lakes would have two seats at the board and Salem Lakes would have three seats at the board.”
Some in favor of making the change said they feel it is better to do this proactively, rather than wait until representation becomes lopsided.
What is being proposed is similar to the board apportionment system used by the Westosha-Central High School District. There, the board has one member from Bristol, Brighton, Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes, and one at-large member.
There are 10 union high school districts in Wisconsin. Each has independent elementary districts that feed into it. Six elementary/middle school districts all or partly feed into WUHS — Randall J1, Salem, Silver Lake J1, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated, Twin Lakes No. 4 and Wheatland J1.
The only other union high school district the state with more feeder districts is Arrowhead Union High School in Waukesha County, which has seven. The Arrowhead Board of Education is made up of one member from each of the seven graded school districts.
The tax levy, which is also voted on at the annual meeting, does not need to be certified until November. It is not unusual for an annual meeting to be held in October after the state releases its final state aid figures. Paris, Brighton, Salem and Trevor-Wilmot graded school districts also have their annual meetings scheduled for the week of Oct. 25.