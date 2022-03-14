Wilmot Union High School’s new ad-hoc Family Advisory Committee to meet Wednesday

WILMOT — The first meeting of Wilmot Union High School’s new ad-hoc Family Advisory Committee will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the library at the school, 11112 308th Ave.
“The goal of this committee is to have an open dialog with our families, so we can talk about what’s working, what we need to fix, (and) what we need to address,” said School Board President Laurie DeMoon. “There might be things we don’t even know aren’t working or things we don’t even know are working really well.”
DeMoon said each meeting will have a different topic of discussion and people are encouraged to attend one or all meetings, based on their interest.
The agenda topic of the first meeting is “Support and Challenges at Wilmot.” DeMoon said this can range from specific academic issues related to student success to any challenges that family wish to discuss.
The goals of the committee and future strategic planning initiatives will also be discussed at the first meeting.
DeMoon said she would like to see future topics include discussion on initiatives the board is considering, such as a service learning requirement.
“We want to start to make our decisions based on data,” DeMoon said.
The idea of adding a service learning requirement for students was announced in January. Anita Phillips, a district parent who spoke during the citizen’s comment portion of the board meeting last week, voiced concerns about such a requirement in an area where transportation can be an issue, for example.
DeMoon said the plan is to send out surveys to all families following each ad-hoc committee meeting to garner further input on the topics discussed. The district has hired School Perceptions to conduct the surveys.
IN PHOTOS: The Central boys basketball team's run to the WIAA Division-2 sectional finals
Central Sectional Semifinal
Central senior Kenny Garth celebrates Thursday night during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball sectional semifinal against Milton at Wilmot. Senior Jack Rose scored a game-high 24 points, as the top-seeded Falcons won, 72-52, to advance to Saturday's 1 p.m. sectional final against second-seeded Oregon at Watertown.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central senior Jack Rose reacts to a play Thursday night during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball sectional semifinal against Milton at Wilmot. Rose scored a game-high 24 points, as the top-seeded Falcons won, 72-52, to advance to Saturday's 1 p.m. sectional final against second-seeded Oregon at Watertown.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central senior Kenny Garth, right, drives past a defender Thursday night during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball sectional semifinal against Milton at Wilmot. Senior Jack Rose scored a game-high 24 points, as the top-seeded Falcons won, 72-52, to advance to Saturday's 1 p.m. sectional final against second-seeded Oregon at Watertown.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central junior Wyatt Anderson celebrates Thursday night during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball sectional semifinal against Milton at Wilmot. Senior Jack Rose, background right, scored a game-high 24 points, as the top-seeded Falcons won, 72-52, to advance to Saturday's 1 p.m. sectional final against second-seeded Oregon at Watertown.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central senior Jack Rose shoots a free throw Thursday night during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball sectional semifinal against Milton at Wilmot.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
The Central student section cheers Thursday night during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball sectional semifinal against Milton at Wilmot. Led by senior Jack Rose’s game-high 24 points, the top-seeded Falcons beat the second-seeded Red Hawks, 72-52, to advance to Saturday’s sectional final against Oregon at Stoughton.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central senior Jack Rose goes up for a shot Thursday night during a WIAA Division-2 sectional semifinal against Milton at Wilmot. Led by Rose’s game-high 24 points, the top-seeded Falcons beat the second-seeded Red Hawks, 72-52, to advance to Saturday’s sectional final against Oregon at Stoughton.
PHOTOs BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central senior Kenny Garth celebrates Thursday night during a WIAA Division-2 sectional semifinal against Milton at Wilmot.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central senior Jack Rose shoots a technical free throw as teammates, from left, junior John Kinzler, senior Michael Mulhollon, junior Wyatt Anderson and senior Devin Griffin look on during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball regional final win over Waukesha West on Saturday night in Paddock Lake. Central and St. Joseph competed Thursday night in sectional semifinal games, with the top-seeded Falcons facing second-seeded Milton in the Division-2 field at Wilmot and the second-seeded Lancers facing top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science in the Division-4 field at West Allis Central. Both games ended too late to be included in Friday’s edition of the News. For full coverage, visit
and pick up Saturday’s edition of the News. The winners of Thursday’s sectional semifinals advanced to Saturday’s sectional finals, with a trip to next week’s State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison on the line. kenoshanews.com/sports
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central senior Kenny Garth, center, is dismayed after being fouled during the Falcons’ win over Waukesha West on Saturday night in a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball regional final in Paddock Lake. Top-seeded Central plays second-seeded Milton in a sectional semifinal Thursday night at Wilmot with a trip to Saturday’s sectional final on the line.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central junior Wyatt Anderson, with ball, goes up for a shot while drawing contact during the Falcons’ win over Waukesha West on Saturday night in a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball regional final in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central senior Devin Griffin, left, gets excited as junior John Kinzler, center, and senior Jack Rose, right, greet him during the Falcons’ win over Waukesha West on Saturday night in a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball regional final in Paddock Lake. Top-seeded Central plays second-seeded Milton in a sectional semifinal Thursday night at Wilmot with a trip to Saturday’s sectional final on the line.
PHOTOs BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central boys basketball coach James Hyllberg cuts down the net as players, assistant coaches and fans look on Saturday night in Paddock Lake after the top-seeded Falcons’ 53-43 win over fifth-seeded Waukesha West in a WIAA Division-2 regional final game.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central senior Jack Rose, center, points in excitement after Central senior Kenny Garth, right, runs back down the court after dunking Saturday night in Paddock Lake during the top-seeded Falcons’ 53-43 win over Waukesha West in a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball regional semifinal game.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central's Devin Griffin, left, reads the defense as Delavan-Darien's Jeremiah Beles, right, gets into a defensive position during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night in Paddock Lake. The top-seeded Falcons won, 61-40, to advance to Saturday night's regional final against Waukesha West in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central's Kenny Garth eyes a free throw during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball regional semifinal game against Delavan-Darien on Friday night in Paddock Lake. Garth scored a game-high 18 points, as the top-seeded Falcons won, 61-40, to advance to Saturday night's regional final against Waukesha West in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central's Kenny Garth, second from left, is fouled by Delavan-Darien's Erik Cesarz, right, as Logan Mortlock, left, also defends during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night in Paddock Lake. The top-seeded Falcons won, 61-40, to advance to Saturday night's regional final against Waukesha West in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central’s Michael Mulhollon, right, goes up for a shot over Delavan-Darien’s Erik Cesarz during a WIAA Division-2 boys basketball regional semifinal game Friday night in Paddock Lake. The top-seeded Falcons won, 61-40, to advance to Saturday night’s regional final against Waukesha West in Paddock Lake.
MIKE RAMCZYK, For the Kenosha News
