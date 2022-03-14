Wilmot Union High School’s new ad-hoc Family Advisory Committee to meet Wednesday

WILMOT — The first meeting of Wilmot Union High School’s new ad-hoc Family Advisory Committee will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the library at the school, 11112 308th Ave.

“The goal of this committee is to have an open dialog with our families, so we can talk about what’s working, what we need to fix, (and) what we need to address,” said School Board President Laurie DeMoon. “There might be things we don’t even know aren’t working or things we don’t even know are working really well.”

DeMoon said each meeting will have a different topic of discussion and people are encouraged to attend one or all meetings, based on their interest.

The agenda topic of the first meeting is “Support and Challenges at Wilmot.” DeMoon said this can range from specific academic issues related to student success to any challenges that family wish to discuss.

The goals of the committee and future strategic planning initiatives will also be discussed at the first meeting.

DeMoon said she would like to see future topics include discussion on initiatives the board is considering, such as a service learning requirement.

“We want to start to make our decisions based on data,” DeMoon said.

The idea of adding a service learning requirement for students was announced in January. Anita Phillips, a district parent who spoke during the citizen’s comment portion of the board meeting last week, voiced concerns about such a requirement in an area where transportation can be an issue, for example.

DeMoon said the plan is to send out surveys to all families following each ad-hoc committee meeting to garner further input on the topics discussed. The district has hired School Perceptions to conduct the surveys.

