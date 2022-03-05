Wilmot Union High School superintendent candidate pool 25 deep

WILMOT — Wilmot Union High School netted 25 applications in its search for a new Superintendent and the School Board plans to complete the hiring process by the month’s end.

Interim superintendent Vance Dalzin, who was also hired to conduct the search as a consultant with McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, said Friday it “is a strong pool.”

“I would say about 30% of the applicants are from Illinois, 10 % are from other states and the remainder are from Wisconsin,” Dalzin said. “I am happy with the number of people we attracted.”

The district is seeking to hire a superintendent with a strong financial background as business manager David Betz is also leaving at the end of the school year. Dalzin said the candidate pool includes some sitting superintendents, some with strong finance skills and some who are currently serving as school principals.

A report on stakeholder meetings held as part of search process will be presented at the Wednesday, March 9 Board of Education meeting.

“We had 115 people take part in six stakeholder meetings,” Dalzin said, adding two parent sessions were held, in addition to meetings with staff, students, and administrators from the feeder elementary districts.

An online survey of stakeholders garnered another 36 responses, Dalzin said.

A “verbatim” account of the comments made at the meetings will be posted on the district website following the presentation to the board. Dalzin said the goal was to identify positive aspects of the community, the traits and characteristics people want to see in a new superintendent and any challenges the new hire will face.

Also on March 9, the Board of Education will finalize the questions for the first round of interviews.

According to the established timeline, semi-finalists will be selected on Monday, March 14, and the semi-finalists will be interviewed on Saturday, March 20.

Finalist interviews will be conducted Tuesday, March 29 through Thursday, March 31. The finalists will spend half a day touring the building and meeting with students, department chairs and the administrative team. The finalists will also be interviewed by a Stakeholder Advisory Group.

Some have been critical of the board’s decision to hire a new superintendent prior to the April 5 general election. It is the first election since one board member publicly resigned from the board, citing board dysfunction, and since the staff took a vote of no confidence in the board.

Parents who attended the stakeholder meeting also reportedly voiced a lack of trust in the board.

