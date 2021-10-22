Wilmot Union High School teachers, staff majority casts vote of no confidence in School Board; Board President blames morale issues on 'outside agitators"

Those who cast the vote of no confidence said board members have “individual agendas which have nothing to do with what is best for all students.”

“Our growth as a staff, our growth as a community, and our trust in our School Board as leaders has come to a halt,” the letter states.

Professional staff and support staff were asked whether or not they supported the statement or whether they would prefer to abstain.

“Since this voting needed to happen after school hours, we were only able to ask 66 members of the 96 professional and support staff employed,” the explanation provided to Remmen reads.

Of those 66 members, 56 issued a vote of no confidence. Overall, this is reportedly 57% of the total professional and support staff.

“Although we would have liked to add our names, there is such an atmosphere of mistrust and fear of retaliation that too many staff members felt it best to let the numbers do the talking,” the explanation from staff reads.

Board President Laurie Demoon, in a written response to the Kenosha News, said the letter contains “a series of ridiculous accusations” against the board and the “mature choice” would have been to communicate concerns directly to the board.