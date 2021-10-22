Wilmot Union High School teachers, staff majority casts vote of no confidence in School Board; Board President blames morale issues on 'outside agitators"

WILMOT -- A majority of Wilmot Union High School teachers and staff members have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the School Board, according to a letter released on their behalf by a retired teacher and former union president.
The symbolic vote by 57 percent of the school professional and support staff is an effort to shed light on the “current situation” at the rural high school, the letter reads.
Because there is no longer an active union at the district, those who organized the effort reached out to Geoff Van Remmen, a retired WUHS teacher and past union president, to be their spokesperson and validate their vote.
“They laid out a statement about what they think and why,” Remmen said of the letter. “What struck me was they were too afraid to sign it. And boy, that tells me a lot.”
Remmen, who also practiced law for 25 years and is a former member of the Racine Unified School District Board of Education, said he has spoken with staff members, teachers and administrators at the school.
“The confidence in the current board is at an all-time low,” Remmen said.
Via the letter, those who voted in the majority laud the current administrative team.
“This is in no way a reflection of the actions of our administration; it is, however, due to the micromanaging and lack of transparency of the current school board,” the letter reads. “Their practices have been divisive and have created a toxic work environment for many of the staff members.”
Those who cast the vote of no confidence said board members have “individual agendas which have nothing to do with what is best for all students.”
“Our growth as a staff, our growth as a community, and our trust in our School Board as leaders has come to a halt,” the letter states.
Professional staff and support staff were asked whether or not they supported the statement or whether they would prefer to abstain.
“Since this voting needed to happen after school hours, we were only able to ask 66 members of the 96 professional and support staff employed,” the explanation provided to Remmen reads.
Of those 66 members, 56 issued a vote of no confidence. Overall, this is reportedly 57% of the total professional and support staff.
“Although we would have liked to add our names, there is such an atmosphere of mistrust and fear of retaliation that too many staff members felt it best to let the numbers do the talking,” the explanation from staff reads.
Board President Laurie Demoon, in a written response to the Kenosha News, said the letter contains “a series of ridiculous accusations” against the board and the “mature choice” would have been to communicate concerns directly to the board.
“To begin, the leadership team at Wilmot was put in place by this Board, who handpicked Principal Amber Torres last December for the position of Ddstrict leader,” Demoon stated. “Of course some of the same individuals Mr. Van Remmen claims to represent were at that time bemoaning the loss of our prior district administrator and blaming the board for his departure.”
Demoon's response is based on a misunderstanding Van Remmen wrote the letter and is making the accusations. Van Remmen confirmed he is a third party who submitted the letter on behalf of the staff.
With regard to transparency, Demoon wrote in her response, “This Board is the first in Wilmot’s history to live stream, record and archive every monthly meeting for all to see, at any time. I’m not sure how much more transparent we can be.”
Demoon wrote the board “has been consistent, and public, about our appreciation for Wilmot’s teachers and staff.”
“We approved 10 extra paid days off to help them navigate the ongoing crisis of the pandemic,” the response reads. “We approved raises across the board last year.”
She blamed the morale issue on outside sources.
“To the extent there is a morale crisis at Wilmot, it is being fueled by the baseless rhetoric of outside agitators,” Demoon wrote.