Wilmot Union to #BeTheLight for students tonight

Tonight the Wilmot Union High School stadium will light up as part of the national "Be the Light" Campaign.

The campaign is described on its website, bethelightcampaign.org, as a "movement of volunteers creating events and random acts of kindness to spread hope, love & compassion."

"We believe that mental health is just as important as physical health and that a life without hope is not really living," the nonprofit organization states.

As part of the campaign's focus on mental health and spreading hope, Wilmot Union's stadium lights at Bucci Field will be turned on from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight "to help support our students and student-athletes who are struggling with the current crisis," according to Erin Cullen, communications coordinator at the high school.

The public is welcome to come see the lights; however, to practice social distancing, "we ask that everyone stays in their car, drive through the parking lot and honk their horn for support," Cullen said.

You can see different participating communities on Twitter and other social media by searching for the hashtags #BeTheLight or #BeTheLightWI.

