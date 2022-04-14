Wind gusts reaching as high as 63 mph in Kenosha County keep law enforcement, emergency and public works crews busy Thursday

High winds, some topping out at more than 60 mph, kept public safety and public works crews busy tending to downed trees, power lines and vehicle damage throughout Kenosha County Thursday.

Much of Southern Wisconsin was under a wind advisory early Thursday, which was then upgraded to a high wind warning by the afternoon, according to weather forecasters. During a period between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies reported 10 road hazard calls, eight incidents in which wind felled trees that blocked roads or were on wires, according to Lt. Keith Fonk.

The wind was also responsible for a branch that struck a vehicle, he said. No injuries were reported.

"Then, (we had) one engine run where wires were possibly reported on fire," he said.

On Highway 50 in Pleasant Prairie, winds wreaked havoc on road hazard cones, which made navigating an already challenging construction zone a bit more harrowing, according to Sgt. Zach Dutter. He said the high winds caused the cones to go "where they want."

"Obviously, Highway 50 was a mess. Those cones just go all over the place," he said. "We probably had like 15 ... well, they slide. And, then, they slide into traffic and then it looks like a lane is closed."

No crashes were reported, he said.

Multiple power outages throughout the county were also reported, however, it was not immediately known whether they were all related to the strong winds. Among the areas experiencing outages were Kenosha, including a pocket west of Sheridan Road in which more than 100 customers were down, Paddock Lake directly north of the lake at 60th Street, Bristol and Silver Lake. As of 11 p.m. less than 500 customers were still without power in the county, according to a We Energies interactive outage map.

According to Aidan Kuroski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis., Kenosha County was included in areas of the state, which experienced higher than normal wind gusts and was subject to the high wind warning. This as upgraded from the earlier wind advisory, which the weather service posted for all of Southern Wisconsin. The high wind warning for Southeast Wisconsin has since expired.

"There's a few counties in parts of southeastern-most Wisconsin that saw pretty high winds (Thursday). That is why we ended up upgrading to the high wind warning," Kuroski said. "We anticipated some higher wind gusts across the far southeast, but upon the day progressing we saw some higher gusts there. We saw some wind gusts reach close to ... in one particular case, just over 60 mph."

That case was in Kenosha where wind gusts from the south reached 63 mph around 12:51 p.m. at the Kenosha Regional Airport, he said.

Late Thursday, winds from the west and southwest had died down to around 11-12 mph, according to the weather service. Kuroski said Friday's forecast called for another breezy day, "just not as breezy" as Thursday. No advisories were expected to be issued Friday, he said.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a possible sunny patch toward the afternoon and early evening hours. The high temperature is expected to reach 50. Saturday temperature highs will be in the mid-40s with lows in the 30s.

