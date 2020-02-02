Winners announced in visitors bureau's photo contest

The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has selected the winners of its 2019 Picture Your Kenosha Photo Contest:

“Sails Up at Sunrise,” taken of a sunrise during the Kenosha Tall Ships Festival by Jeff Hansen of Kenosha.

“Ollie,” taken near Kenosha Creative Space in Downtown Kenosha by Samantha Vaughn of Kenosha.

“Learning Opportunities,” taken of the bronze sculpture of Abraham Lincoln and John Hay at Carthage College by Tom Coates of Kenosha.

Each winner received a dining gift certificate, courtesy of Twisted Cuisine, Tuscany Bistro Bar & Grill and La Fogata Mexican Grill.

The photo contest continues in 2020. Each photo submitted has the chance to be used on the bureau’s website, as well as in the Kenosha Area Visitors Guide and other marketing, to promote the Kenosha area.

Photos are judged based on content and quality. The bureau is looking for photos that represent all four seasons in Kenosha County and that are taken at public places visitors can enjoy. Examples include photos of festivals and events, recreational activities, landmarks and attractions.

Photos may be submitted online at VisitKenosha.com. Another option is to submit print photos or a photo CD with an entry form.