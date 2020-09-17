Winning $119 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Mount Pleasant Kwik Trip

A lucky winner hit a multi-million dollar jackpot at a Mount Pleasant convenience store, Wisconsin Lottery officials announced.
A winning Mega Millions ticket for an estimated $119 million ($94.6 million cash payout) was sold at the Kwik Trip at 4924 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant for the Tuesday drawing in the multi-state lottery, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Lottery.
The win is Wisconsin’s first Mega Millions jackpot since the state debuted the game in 2010, lottery officials said. It is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won this year.
