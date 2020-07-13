Winning Badger 5 Lotto ticket sold at Lou Perrine's

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lou Perrine's Gas and Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, sold a winning $64,000 Badger 5 Lotto ticket for the July 1 drawing, Wisconsin Lottery officials announced today.

The winner has not yet claimed the prize.

The Wisconsin Lottery said Lou Perrine's will receive an incentive for selling a winning ticket over $599. The incentive is 2%, $1,280

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot is 1 in 169,911. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 to be included in that day's drawing.

