Winning Badger 5 Lotto ticket sold at Lou Perrine's
alert top story

Winning Badger 5 Lotto ticket sold at Lou Perrine's

  Updated
Winning Badger 5 sale

Pictured from left to right: Brian Fehly, Wisconsin Lottery field marketing representative, Lou and Anthony Perrine, owners of Perrine's, and Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca.

 Provided photo

Lou Perrine's Gas and Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, sold a winning $64,000 Badger 5 Lotto ticket for the July 1 drawing, Wisconsin Lottery officials announced today.

The winner has not yet claimed the prize.

The Wisconsin Lottery said Lou Perrine's will receive an incentive for selling a winning ticket over $599. The incentive is 2%, $1,280  

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot is 1 in 169,911. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 to be included in that day's drawing. 

Topics