A winter storm dropped as much as a half foot of snow in the Kenosha and Racine areas late Thursday, according to initial reports from the National Weather Service.

While as many as 10 inches was forecast in winter storm warning that expired at midnight, at least in the city of Kenosha, half that amount was reported by one weather spotter just before 10 p.m. Thursday night at 69th Street and 18th Avenue, according to meteorologist Aidan Kuroski. A measurement of 6.2 inches was also recorded in the Village of Elmwood Park in Racine County.

That amount could still change. But while the lake-enhanced snow might not have produced the Snowmaggedon amounts of the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011, the intensity of the storm, which included a weather service warning for gale-force winds that has since expired, is what drew concern.

“The more concerning thing was the lake enhancement, which just builds on the (winter storm) system coming through,” he said Friday. “It makes that snowfall that more intense as the storm comes through.”

And as they say, however, it isn’t the quantity, but the quality.

“It was just your typical snowfall initially (during the day) and then we had a few bands that were a bit more intense that rolled through and gave you some of those bigger snowflakes,” he said.

Although the winter storm warning included counties closer to Lake Michigan, which did experience enhanced snowfall, “it was going to be one of those situations where certain areas would get hit harder than others,” Kuroski said.

The highest amounts were actually farther inland.

To the northwest in Waukesha County, for instance, areas of New Berlin and Mukwonago recorded more than 10 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

By this weekend, however, the snow that everyone is blowing, shoveling, throwing (or all of the above) from driveways, sidewalks and parking lots, will be melting away as temperatures in Kenosha and Racine counties are expected to climb into the 40s with a high pressure system moving through Friday into Saturday.

It will be sunny, but breezy with winds shifting from the north to the southwest at 10 to 20 mph by Friday afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid-20s during the day and lows in the mid teens by Friday night.

The forecast also calls for sunny skies with highs in the mid- to upper- 30s Saturday, “possibly touching 40 degrees”, he said. Lows Saturday night will be in the lower 30s.

On Sunday, skies will be cloudy with the high temperature expected to climb into the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s by nightfall. Partly sunny skies are expected Monday during the day with temperatures in the upper 30s.

The next chance for snow is expected Monday night with a forecast that calls for a 20% to 30% chance for more of that frozen precipitation. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

