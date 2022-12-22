Winter storm moves into region; closings announced; county warns of exposed skin in extreme cold

Before snowflakes began to fall on Kenosha County Thursday, Jennifer Wagner was ready for anything.

She came prepared to camp out in her store, Duck Duck Goose, 5811 Sixth Ave., for the next three days as the winter weather turned as nasty as some forecasts predicted.

“I packed my blankets and my extra food so I can spend the night here,” she said. “I do not drive in the snow and I want to make sure I’m here tomorrow morning for my customers, so I am spending the night if we get the snow. But I am pretty much guaranteeing no snow, so I’ll have to lug it all back home.”

Other various aspects of the community did not plan to spend the night based on the incoming weather.

Kenosha area schools, events and more were canceled Thursday and through the weekend in anticipation of the storm that brought snow on Thursday, and overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory for various counties in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday morning. Thursday morning, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the same area, including all of Kenosha County, which will be in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service reported that temperatures across the central High Plains plummeted 50 degrees on Thursday. In much of the country, the Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

The frigid air will move through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday.

Municipalities including the Village of Pleasant Prairie and the City of Kenosha declared snow emergencies for Thursday. The village’s snow emergency began 9 a.m. Thursday and the city’s began at 6 p.m.

Gateway Technical College closed all locations at 1 p.m. Thursday due to the inclement weather.

The City of Kenosha announced Thursday morning that it would be closing the ice rink on Friday due to the “frigid temperatures forecast.”

Also put on pause was the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket, due to both the snow and the upcoming holidays through the rest of the month. It will resume Jan. 7 at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Frostbite, hypothermia possible

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department warned the public of the dangers of staying outside in the weather for prolonged periods of time, including the possibility of frostbite and hypothermia.

Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness in adults and children. In infants, symptoms can include bright red or cold skin and very low energy.

“Do not ignore shivering. It’s an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a sign to return indoors,” the department said in a statement. “If you notice anyone exhibiting any of the symptoms of hypothermia, seek medical care immediately.”

Frostbite can also occur on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes during cold weather conditions. Symptoms include a loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance to the skin. Areas most often affected include the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes. Frostbite can permanently damage the body.

“The risk of frostbite is increased in people with reduced blood circulation and among people who are not dressed properly for extremely cold temperatures,” the department said. “When spending time outdoors, adults and children should dress warmly and stay dry. Layer clothing to reduce loss of body heat caused by the wind. Limit your time outside. If you see those signs, seek medical care immediately.”

Warming centers throughout Kenosha County will be available for use. Locations include:

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. M-F; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun.

Bristol Town Hall, 19801 83rd St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F; Call 262-857-2368 or 262-857-2711 for weekend hours

Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F

Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F

Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F

Kenosha County Center, at the crossing of highways 45 & 50, Bristol, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-F

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-F

Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-Th; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. F

Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat; Noon to 4 p.m. Sun

Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat

Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-Th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat

Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F, Noon to 5 p.m. Sun

Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F, Noon – 5 p.m. Sun

Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., Noon to 5 p.m. Tues-Sun

Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Thurs, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fri-Sat.

Salem Community Library, 24615 89th Street, Salem, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri-Sat

American Red Cross, Sites as necessary, 24-Hour

Hours may vary on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Traveler alerts

For travelers driving in the coming days, the National Weather Service recommends keeping a cell phone charger, first aid kit, jumper cables, spare tire, road flares, water, snacks, warm clothes, such as mittens, boots and hats, flashlight, snow shovel and brush, blankets, tow rope and sand or kitty litter in your car in case of emergency. It is also advised to maintain a full tank of gas in the car.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation advises drivers to make others aware of your travel route, and keep a distance of at least 200 feet when traveling behind snowplows.

Kenosha County Division of Highways continues to remind people to avoid shoving off snow and ice onto roadways and highway shoulders throughout the winter season.

Blowing or plowing snow onto roadways is both dangerous and illegal, said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa.

“We appreciate the public’s help as our crews work to keep roads clear and safe for drivers throughout the winter,” Abongwa said.

If an accident is caused by snow and/or ice that was deposited onto a roadway, the person who did the depositing can be held liable for the accident and any resulting injuries and property damage, he added.

As for the anticipated snow, Abongwa said the county highway crews are ready to respond to the elements.

“We will have a full crew ready to go in response to whatever Mother Nature brings. Even though it is a holiday weekend, our staff is prepared to put in the hours to clear the roads as needed,” he said. “I encourage drivers to be cautious. Stay at least 200 feet behind from plow trucks, slow down, and give yourself enough time to make it to your destination safely.”

Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee issued a statement Thursday to correct social media FlightAware, FlightView, and on CNN, that were reporting the airport was closed.

“Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is open and will remain open during this winter storm, with the exception of brief closures to clean the active runway. As always, anyone traveling or picking up an arriving passenger should keep in touch with their airline for the latest flight status,” the airport stated.

The Associated Press aided in providing information to this report