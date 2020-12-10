Winter weather on the move towards southeast Wisconsin?

It may too soon to know if we’ll have a white Christmas, but if weather watchers are right, pre-holiday snow showers may be on the way.
According to Thursday morning reports from AccuWeather, a band of “wintery precipitation” is expected moving from the southern Rocky Mountains to southern Ontario, Canada from Friday through Sunday.
“The storm won’t reach blockbuster status, but a storm of intermediate strength will not only impact a large swath of the U.S., it will also straddle the major metro areas of Chicago and Milwaukee,” according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
However, for those of us in the Milwaukee-Chicago corridor, the path and strength of the storm was uncertain Thursday, according to Kevin Wagner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service for the Milwaukee area.
“There is still a large degree of uncertainty; a lot of questions specific to where this system is going to track,” he said. “We could have little-to-no snow or several inches.”
Different weather models of the system are forecasting different scenarios, Wagner said. Weather models are varying between snow, lots of snow and little snow. “We have very low confidence in this system,” he said.
“The storm in far south and eastern areas (of Wisconsin) are also uncertain due to the lake and warmer temperatures,” he added.
What is known, however, is the timing of the storm. The Kenosha County area can expect rain Friday with a transition to snow by late Friday night or early Saturday, Wagner said.
City and county are prepared
City and county road crews are ready for whatever is coming, officials said.
“As of right now we are set for the winter season; all of the plow trucks are set up and salt sheds are full,” reported Clement Abongwa, director of the Kenosha County Highway Division.
The county has 40 snow plows with six on standby as needed for critical conditions, Abongwa said.
In the event of a significant snowstorm, workers pre-treat road surfaces and bridges with calcium chloride or magnesium chloride “so snow does not stick to the structures,” Abongwa said.
The track and intensity of the current storm are uncertain, making advance preparation difficult, noted Abongwa. “Different (weather models) say one to two inches; others just say there will be rain. We will look at the worst case scenario and prepare accordingly.”
At the Kenosha Street Department the situation is the same.
“We’re all set because we’re a month behind snow,” notes Dennis Schmunck, Street Department superintendent for the City of Kenosha. Not having snow by now is “an oddity this year,” he said.
The city has a fleet of 44 snowplows along with an arsenal of salt and a pre-treatment cocktail of beet juice and brine. Schmunck said the deployment of brine and beet juice is dependent on temperature and dew point factors, Schmunck said.
Lake warming effect
The coming storm might not amount to much snow in part because lake temperatures are still pretty warm, Wagner said.
While this front may not give us the first blizzard of the season, Wagner says, “there is still a pretty decent chance of some snow.” In any case, he said, drivers should be prepared for wet roads that may get slick.
“The roads are still warm so snow is not going to stick at first. The best thing to do is keep an eye out for the next couple of days for more details.”
As for snow by Christmas, it is way too early to tell. But Wagner says that current climate trends indicate dry conditions with above normal temperatures this year.
But then again, things could change, Wagner said. “After all, we live in the Midwest.”
