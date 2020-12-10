Winter weather on the move towards southeast Wisconsin?

It may too soon to know if we’ll have a white Christmas, but if weather watchers are right, pre-holiday snow showers may be on the way.

According to Thursday morning reports from AccuWeather, a band of “wintery precipitation” is expected moving from the southern Rocky Mountains to southern Ontario, Canada from Friday through Sunday.

“The storm won’t reach blockbuster status, but a storm of intermediate strength will not only impact a large swath of the U.S., it will also straddle the major metro areas of Chicago and Milwaukee,” according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

However, for those of us in the Milwaukee-Chicago corridor, the path and strength of the storm was uncertain Thursday, according to Kevin Wagner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service for the Milwaukee area.

“There is still a large degree of uncertainty; a lot of questions specific to where this system is going to track,” he said. “We could have little-to-no snow or several inches.”

Different weather models of the system are forecasting different scenarios, Wagner said. Weather models are varying between snow, lots of snow and little snow. “We have very low confidence in this system,” he said.