Winter's grip has only just begun; Frigid cold to move in this weekend

That also explained the differences from rural Kenosha County to the city.

“There was lake effect that really helped enhance some of those totals,” he said. “It was definitely evident with the power of the lake with those totals right around the lakeshore.

“As soon as you got past probably (Highway) 41 and a little bit further, kind of west into Walworth and Waukesha County, the totals really dropped off quickly. It was a pretty good storm.”

Adding to the impact was just how heavy the snow was, which was evident for anybody who had to pick up a shovel last weekend.

“We had a lot of moisture get pumped into the area with this,” Stumpf said. “That, coupled with the persistent east, northeast winds really allowed the lake effect to get going and really enhanced the snow totals.”

Storm headed east

As it turns out, the system that landed here isn’t even close to finished.

Forecasts in the northeast part of the country called for up to 2 feet in New York City by Tuesday, which if correct, would be the most significant storm in the city’s history.

Similar totals are predicted in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New England.