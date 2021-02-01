Winter's grip has only just begun; Frigid cold to move in this weekend

The heavy snows of the weekend are over, but don’t relax yet.
Frigid cold is forecast to move in this weekend.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
With the most significant snow event since 10 inches fell in 2015 behind us, Stumpf provided a possible look into the future.
“It’s looking more like we’ll get another shot of snow on Thursday,” he said. “It’s still probably early (to predict). Previous forecasts had it looking a little bit more like a mix of rain and then transition to snow.
“As we’re getting closer, it’s trending colder. We might see more snow chances, and then after that it looks like the bottom is going to drop out.”
The current 10-day forecast calls for temperatures in the 30s the next several days with a 95% chance of rain/snow Thursday.
From there, temperatures are predicted to drop to daily times of 13 degrees Friday, 13 degrees Saturday and 6 degrees Sunday. Sunday’s low temperature is forecast to be minus6. And that’s before any wind chills.
The next potential “warm up” isn’t until Feb. 11 with a predicted high of 24 degrees.
“We’re going to have a pretty solid arctic air mass move in and come down for the weekend into early next week,” Stumpf said.
Being the bearer of more bad news comes with the territory, Stumpf said. “It’s still winter, right?” he said.
Updated traffic incidents
Nearly all the calls for service throughout the weekend Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department were to help stranded motorists who found themselves in a ditch, sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said.
From Saturday at 6 a.m. through Sunday at 6 p.m., deputies responded to five crashes with injuries, 11 property-damage crashes, 113 calls to assist motorists and three fire calls.
“Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County,” Wright said.
None of the calls that involved injury were deemed serious or life threatening, Wright said.
“(The calls) were pretty spread out,” he said. “We had some from Somers, the interstate area and all the way west. The injury accidents were pretty minor.”
Even with the forecast, motorists still were determined to get on the road, Wright said.
“People still tried to get out and about even though there was a foot of snow on the ground,” he said.
The Kenosha Police Department reported Sunday that starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to “at least” 30 motorist assist calls. From 8 p.m. Saturday and into Sunday, Pleasant Prairie officers had helped 26 motorists. Updated information from both Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie was not immediately available Monday.
Lake effect was in effect
The latest snowfall will more than double the normal total for January of 11.4 inches for Kenosha, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Prior to the weekend, Kenosha had seen 10.4 inches of snow, which followed just 3 inches in December.
Last weekend’s snow event had such different totals mainly because of Lake Michigan, Stumpf said, and that was a trend that followed suit throughout the eastern part of the state.
That also explained the differences from rural Kenosha County to the city.
“There was lake effect that really helped enhance some of those totals,” he said. “It was definitely evident with the power of the lake with those totals right around the lakeshore.
“As soon as you got past probably (Highway) 41 and a little bit further, kind of west into Walworth and Waukesha County, the totals really dropped off quickly. It was a pretty good storm.”
Adding to the impact was just how heavy the snow was, which was evident for anybody who had to pick up a shovel last weekend.
“We had a lot of moisture get pumped into the area with this,” Stumpf said. “That, coupled with the persistent east, northeast winds really allowed the lake effect to get going and really enhanced the snow totals.”
Storm headed east
As it turns out, the system that landed here isn’t even close to finished.
Forecasts in the northeast part of the country called for up to 2 feet in New York City by Tuesday, which if correct, would be the most significant storm in the city’s history.
Similar totals are predicted in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New England.
“It’s the same system,” Stumpf said.