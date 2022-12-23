Wintery weather may cause newspaper delivery delays

Due to the predicted winter storm, delivery of the newspaper this week could be delayed.
Thank you for your patience.
The e-edition is free for all subscribers to view at kenoshanews.com/eedition/
Kenosha Police responded to a report of an active shooter Monday evening near Downtown. The suspected shooter is dead and three others are inj…
The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to decline an appeal of vicious declarations of three pit bulls by their owner Monday night during …
A Kenosha teenager is accused of shooting at Kenosha Police officers Wednesday afternoon and now faces numerous felony charges.
The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Parking is pr…
A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department vehicle pursuit ended in a suspect's self-inflicted death Thursday.
The Kenosha County Deputy Sheriff’s Association took over 30 county kids on a Christmas shopping spree Saturday as part of the longstanding “S…
Helen Grant of Kenosha has lived a life filled with a varied career, travel across the globe and a host of friends.
Thousands of area residents attended the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket Saturday in Downtown.
The discount grocery store Best Bargains has opened a branch outlet in the Pinecrest Shopping Center in Burlington.
