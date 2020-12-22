Wirch named to state Senate committees

Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, has been appointed to several state Senate committees for the 2021-22 legislative session.

He has been named to the Senate Labor and Regulatory Reform and Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committees, where he will be the ranking member; and the Senate Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues and the Senate Veteran and Military Affairs & Constitution and Federalism committees.

“I’m very pleased to be joining these important committees. I’m happy to continue my advocacy for workers’ rights, natural resources and sportsmen’s issues in the upcoming session. I’ll be looking for areas of agreement in a very partisan Legislature,” Wirch said.

Wirch has served on committees focused on the environment and natural resources throughout his time in the Legislature.

He served as ranking member on the Senate Labor Committee during the last four legislative sessions.

In addition to his role on the Senate Committees, Wirch serves on the state’s Migrant Labor Council and the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, as well as the Joint Enforcement Task Force on Payroll Fraud and Worker Misclassification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0