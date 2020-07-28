Wisconsin, 3 other states added to Chicago travel order

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin, Missouri, North Dakota and Nebraska are now on Chicago's emergency travel order.

The new states were officials announced today.

There are now 22 states on the Chicago Department of Public Health's list because of coronavirus concerns.

Starting Friday, travelers entering or returning to Chicago from Wisconsin and the other states must quarantine for 14 days from the time of last contact withing the identified state.

The city says that essential workers and individuals who commute from Wisconsin to Chicago for work are exempt.

Anyone found violating the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, or up to $7,000 total. However, city officials say they won't be able to keep track of violators of the rules.

