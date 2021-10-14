Wisconsin Association of School Boards condemns school board threats

Adams also believes that car finish was scratched during an Aug. 24 School Board meeting.

Wisconsin Public Radio also recently reported that school boards in Wisconsin and other states have been forced to end meetings early due to “angry mobs.” In Oshkosh, an August school board meeting devolved into a shouting match after protestors refused to wear masks as required by the district.

A similar situation occurred here in Kenosha when the Aug. 24 meeting of the KUSD School Board came to a sudden halt before it could begin as a throng of demonstrators objected to having to move into crowd overflow rooms so that social distancing could be maintained. Most of the demonstrators were parents who opposed the administration’s proposal to require masks for staff and students in grades 3K to 6.