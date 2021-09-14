Wisconsin Democratic Party suspends Cardinal's membership

For now, former Somers Village Board and 15th District Kenosha County Board Supervisor Joe Cardinali is not an official member of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.
In action it took last month, the party’s Administration Committee stated it was suspending Cardinali’s membership after it reviewed more than 70 pages of documentation that outlined both public and private actions the previous two months.
Prior to that, the officers of the Kenosha County Democratic Party’s Executive Board had voted to remove Cardinali from his non-officer position, as well.
When reached by text message Tuesday morning, Cardinali issued a statement.
“The root cause of my issues with the party stems from my very public and vocal criticism of their policies on how much support (or lack thereof) all of the local progressive candidates (and local Democratic candidates in general) and campaign workers a bunch of us activists have aggressively recruited and trained will receive during their campaigns for local public office,” Cardinali said.
“I won’t get into specifics or individuals again, and I also could have went about it better and (been) more strategically patient, but I don’t regret speaking up. I’d rather sacrifice my cushy party leadership positions by causing good, necessary trouble and speaking up for what’s right than keeping said positions by remaining silent and complacent.”
Cardinali added that he believes his suspension came about for another reason.
“I suspect that my suspension also comes because of my public consideration of forming together a slate to run against current party leadership,” he said.
In its statement regarding the suspension, the Kenosha Democratic Party cited repeated false statements and accusations, acts of harassment and intimidation, defamation, unauthorized communications and threats to members of the local executive board.
“Some of these actions were carried out publicly through social media attacks against the state party chairperson, the state party, the national party, members of the local KCDP board and the local KCDP chairperson,” the statement reads. “Some actions were conducted privately.
“Social media attacks by Cardinali were shared by him throughout the state in several different groups, which is why we are publicly sharing the state party’s Administrative Committee’s decision regarding Cardinali’s membership.”
Cardinali voluntarily submitted an apology in writing, the statement indicates, in which he admitted the falseness of his accusations and the harm they caused. Cardinali also has agreed to issue a public apology, according to the statement.
A telephone message left with the Kenosha County Democratic Party seeking additional comment was not returned Tuesday.
Contemplating return
Cardinali was a board member as the UW-Parkside Democratic chairman, vice chairman of the College Democrats of Wisconsin and First Vice Chairman of the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District Democrats during the past six years.
He said Tuesday the suspension is not permanent, and he may consider rejoining the party in the future.
“I definitely wouldn’t rule out running for party leadership once again in the future, of which I’ve already been encouraged to by several party leaders,” Cardinali said. “And I’m far from the only one I know thinking about it, either.”
Cardinali, who earlier this year joined a local activist group in support of Gov. Tony Evers’ budget as it deals with climate change, said he plans to continue those types of activities moving forward.
“I’m thoroughly enjoying my continued organizing and advocacy work with a few separate progressive political organizations and groups,” he said.
Cardinali was the youngest elected official in Kenosha County history when he was voted to the Somers Village Board at 18 years old in 2015. He served three terms in that role until 2018, when he was appointed to the County Board to fill the vacant seat after the death of Greg Retzlaff.
His time with both governing bodies was marked with controversy. In 2017, he spoke in opposition of The Somers House tavern on Sheridan Road receiving a special license to host “midget” wrestling and called the owners of that business “bullies” and “gangsters.”
At that time, County Board Supervisor Michael Skalitzky called for his resignation.
During his term with the County Board, Cardinali was accused of harassment and stalking a 49-year-old Kenosha woman, who worked for former Democratic nominee Randy Bryce’s unsuccessful campaign for the 1st Congressional District seat.
Cardinali in December 2018 announced he would not seek re-election because of repeated personal attacks, secret agendas and his own general health.