Wisconsin Democratic Party suspends Cardinal's membership

Contemplating return

Cardinali was a board member as the UW-Parkside Democratic chairman, vice chairman of the College Democrats of Wisconsin and First Vice Chairman of the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District Democrats during the past six years.

He said Tuesday the suspension is not permanent, and he may consider rejoining the party in the future.

“I definitely wouldn’t rule out running for party leadership once again in the future, of which I’ve already been encouraged to by several party leaders,” Cardinali said. “And I’m far from the only one I know thinking about it, either.”

Cardinali, who earlier this year joined a local activist group in support of Gov. Tony Evers’ budget as it deals with climate change, said he plans to continue those types of activities moving forward.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying my continued organizing and advocacy work with a few separate progressive political organizations and groups,” he said.

Cardinali was the youngest elected official in Kenosha County history when he was voted to the Somers Village Board at 18 years old in 2015. He served three terms in that role until 2018, when he was appointed to the County Board to fill the vacant seat after the death of Greg Retzlaff.