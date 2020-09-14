Wisconsin Department of Justice disputes that Kizer was trafficking victim

It further states the state has not made any concession that Volar brought Kizer to his home on the night of his death “for the purpose of promising or exchanging something of value for sexual acts.”

In court documents and in arguments in court, prosecutors have said that Volar paid an Uber driver to bring Kizer from Milwaukee to his home the night he was killed.

Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley has acknowledged in court that there is evidence that Volar had sexually assaulted Kizer when she was underage and being trafficked and that there was video of some of those assaults. “That’s not debatable,” Graveley said at a hearing in February, saying it was clear that Volar had committed felony sexual assault multiple times.

Graveley: Killing as premeditated

But Graveley has maintained that Volar’s killing was premeditated, that Kizer came to Kenosha with plans to kill him and steal his car.

The appellate public defenders handling the appeal on the affirmative defense issue argue that state law allows for trafficking victims to use the defense for crimes directly related to crimes directly related to their trafficking, and that it is clear that Kizer was a victim of trafficking.