Wisconsin Department of Justice disputes that Kizer was trafficking victim

In a brief filed in an appeal on her case, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is disputing that Chrystul Kizer was the victim of trafficking by Randall Volar III at the time she is alleged to have killed him.
Kizer, 20, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Volar, 34, in 2018. Volar had been under investigation for child trafficking at the time of his death, alleged to have been having sex with underage girls, including Kizer.
During the investigation, police seized video Volar had made showing him having sex with girls, but the state had yet to charge him when he was killed.
Kizer’s defense attorneys hope to use a provision in state law allowing an affirmative defense for trafficking victims, essentially allowing them to argue she cannot be convicted because she killed Volar as a result of her trafficking. At the circuit court level, Judge David Wilk ruled that Kizer could not use the affirmative defense for the homicide charge.
The prosecution is on hold while that issue is being considered by the Court of Appeals.
“We believe that the judge read the statute much too narrowly,” said Colleen Marion, one of the defense attorneys handling the appeal. “We think it is really clear that the legislature wanted to make a strong statement that victims of trafficking need to be treated as victims.”
The affirmative defense for trafficking victims has never been used in a homicide case. If the appellate court allows the defense, it would not mean that Kizer could not be convicted of the homicide, only that her attorneys could use the defense as an argument at trial. The jury would then make a final decision on whether it absolved her of the killing.
“We think that ultimately that should be up to the jury to decide,” Marion said.
Kizer’s case has gained international attention, with her supporters believing she was a victim case and unjustly charged. Using money from donors, an organization posted Kizer’s $400,000 bond in June.
DOJ argues real motive was car theft
In a brief filed with the appellate court last week, the Wisconsin Department of Justice — which is handling the appeal on the affirmative defense issue — argues that Kizer’s motive in allegedly killing Volar was that she wanted to steal his car and was not a direct result of trafficking.
Further, the brief argues that the state has not conceded that Kizer was a trafficking victim at the time she allegedly killed Volar.
“The state vehemently disagrees with Kizer’s assertion that it ‘conceded’ that she was Volar’s trafficking victim on June 4-5, 2018. The only ‘concession’ made by the state was its recognition that Kizer alleged that Volar was ‘posturing as a customer or what we used to call a john,” the brief states.
It further states the state has not made any concession that Volar brought Kizer to his home on the night of his death “for the purpose of promising or exchanging something of value for sexual acts.”
In court documents and in arguments in court, prosecutors have said that Volar paid an Uber driver to bring Kizer from Milwaukee to his home the night he was killed.
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley has acknowledged in court that there is evidence that Volar had sexually assaulted Kizer when she was underage and being trafficked and that there was video of some of those assaults. “That’s not debatable,” Graveley said at a hearing in February, saying it was clear that Volar had committed felony sexual assault multiple times.
Graveley: Killing as premeditated
But Graveley has maintained that Volar’s killing was premeditated, that Kizer came to Kenosha with plans to kill him and steal his car.
The appellate public defenders handling the appeal on the affirmative defense issue argue that state law allows for trafficking victims to use the defense for crimes directly related to crimes directly related to their trafficking, and that it is clear that Kizer was a victim of trafficking.
“Had (Volar) been charged for his horrific crimes, he would have been facing not just one life sentence, but many,” the defense argues in their brief. “His crimes against Ms. Kizer alone, putting aside his many other victims, include child enticement, soliciting a child for prostitution, exposing genitals to a child, sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography, and sex trafficking a child.”
The defense argues in their brief, filed in June, that “it is not ‘unthinkable’ for the legislature to have intended to create an affirmative defense unique to the trafficking context to protect victims of trafficking from criminal liability for any offense committed as a direct result of their victimization.”
The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed its response to the defense argument on Sept. 4. The defense will have an opportunity to respond by Sept. 21.
Once the court of appeals makes a decision on the issue it will return to circuit court for prosecution.
While the case has been pending, Kizer wrote to Wilk saying she hoped to take a plea. According to statements in court, the state has offered a deal that would reduce her charge from first-degree intentional homicide to felony murder, which would carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.
kizer da2.jpg
kizer da4.jpg
kizer handcuffs.jpg
kizer looking down.jpg
kizer1.jpg
kizer2.jpg
kizer3.jpg
kizer4.jpg
kizer5.jpg
kizer6.jpg
kizer attorney.jpg
kizer attorney2.jpg
kizer attorney3.jpg
kizer attorney4.jpg
GRAVELEY
Kizer supporters
Kizer supporters
INTAKE COURT CHRYSTUL KIZER
INTAKE COURT CHRYSTUL KIZER
INTAKE COURT CHRYSTUL KIZER
INTAKE COURT CHRYSTUL KIZER
INTAKE COURT CHRYSTUL KIZER
INTAKE COURT CHRYSTUL KIZER
INTAKE COURT CHRYSTUL KIZER
INTAKE COURT CHRYSTUL KIZER
14th ave. fire scene
KIZER PROTEST
KIZER PROTEST
KIZER PROTEST
KIZER PROTEST
KIZER PROTEST
KIZER PROTEST
KIZER PROTEST
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.