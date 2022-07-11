Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction releases Kenosha County school district state aid estimates

Preliminary state school funding estimates for the 2022-23 academic year indicate Kenosha Unified may be receiving a slight cut in general state school aid.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has released estimates for general school aid each district will receive for the coming year, subject to final budget calculations later this year.

Kenosha Unified School District is estimated to receive $148,259,398 for the upcoming school year based on the budgeted dollars sent in by the district. That is a $651,820 change from last year’s general state aid.

“Any change in state aid, whether it be increase or decrease, doesn’t change the total size of our budget,” said Tarik Hamdan, chief financial officer for the district.

Hamdan said if there is a decrease in the amount of state aid, for example, the district would potentially need to raise its tax levy.

“Now we are in the process of our audit and doing our end of year clean up, and then we will report our actuals to the DPI,” Hamdan said. “Then they recalculate all of that and in October they give us what our official state aid number is.”

The amount of aid given to schools first goes through the state’s equalization formula, which takes property valuation, enrollment and shared costs into account.

“That’s why they call it Equalization Aid,” Hamdan said. “The concept is to kind of balance out high property value districts with low property value districts to ... try to level the playing field.”

An increase in local property values is part of the reason why Kenosha Unified School District could receive less aid from the state, according to Hamdan.

Hamdan believes the district will receive something close to the estimate.

“I think we might get a little more because we’re not necessarily going to spend all the budget this year,” Hamdan said. “I know our data, but all the other 421 districts, their data is going to also play into the same thing.”

Hamdan reiterated that the amount of aid provided by the state does not increase or decrease the size of the budget in total. “What it will change is the mix of property tax levy and state aid,” Hamdan said

Other area districts

Central High School District of Westosha is estimated to receive $5,307,023 in state aid, which is a $247,234 decrease from the $5,554,257 it received last October. Westosha district administrator John Gendron said the decrease in aid was anticipated, considering the property value per student in the district was increasing. “We’ve planned for it,” Gendron said. “It will not have a significant impact on the school tax levy.”

Wilmot Union High School District is estimated to receive $2,630,333 in state aid, which is $505,307 less than the $3,135,640 it received last October. Nicole Massie, the business manager for Wilmot Union High School District, said the estimated decrease in funding will not affect the school’s programming but the tax levy may increase due to the increase in property value within the district.

Burlington Area School District is estimated to have an increase in state aid. The district is estimated to receive $18,871,979, which is a $407,370 increase from the $18,464,609 it received for the 2021-2022 school year.

Bristol #1 School District is estimated to receive $4,231,141 in state aid, which is a $349,283 increase from the $3,881,858 received in state aid last year.

Brighton School District is estimated to receive $336,337 in state aid, which is a $44,829 increase from the $291,508 the district received in state aid last year.

Paris Consolidated School District is estimated to receive $63,547 in state aid, which is an $11,214 decrease from the $74,761 the district received in state aid last year.

Randall Consolidated School District is estimated to receive $2,214,662 in state aid, which is a $303,425 increase from the $1,911,237 the district received in state aid last year.

Salem School District is estimated to receive $7,483,026 in state aid, which is a $332,047 increase from the $7,150,979 the district received in state aid last year.

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District is estimated to receive $3,106,251 in state aid, which is a $201,917 decrease from the $3,311,168 the district received in state aid last year.

Twin Lakes School District #4 is estimated to receive $890,396 in state aid, which is $167,907 less than the $1,058,303 the district received in state aid last year.

Wheatland J1 School District is estimated to receive $2,647,224 in state aid, which is a $182,066 more than the $2,465,158 the district received in state aid last year.

