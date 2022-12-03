Wisconsin DPI: Kenosha County school districts report cards "meet expectations" or higher

School districts across Kenosha County have received state report card scores indicating they meet and, depending on the program, exceed testing targets.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report cards reflect results from state tests administered in the 2021-22 school year. The results show an overall score along with individual categories, such as achievement, growth, target group outcomes and measuring if the students are on track to graduation.

“It is designed to promote equity by helping schools focus on learners who need the most support while also improving outcomes for all students,” according to the DPI.

Report card numerical scores are classified in a range from “fails to meet expectations” to “significantly exceeds expectations.” Scores that range from 0 to 49.9 “fail to meet expectations,” 48 to 57.9 “meet few expectations,” 58 to 69.9 “meet expectations,” 70 to 82.9 “exceed expectations” and 83 to 100 “significantly exceed expectations.”

Brighton School

Brighton School District received an overall score of 80.1. The district scored an 89.0 in the achievement, 60.3 in growth, 66.5 in target group outcomes and 92.9 in on track to graduation.

Bristol School

Bristol School District received an overall score of 80.7. The district scored a 73.2 in achievement, 83.1 in growth, 79.9 in target group outcomes and 89.6 in on track to graduation.

“We are excited about the score,” said District Administrator Jack Musha. “It’s a sign of perseverance from staff and families.”

Musha said it was exciting to see that English Language Arts scores were nearly 25 points than the state average for growth. He noted the district;s attendance rate of 96% was also “something to be proud of.”

“To know that 96% of students are showing up and engaged in their classes is really exciting,” Musha said.

Central High School

Central High School District of Westosha received an overall score of 69.6. The district scored 71.9 in achievement, 67.9 in growth, 51.5 in target group outcomes and 89.7 in on track to graduation.

“Overall we are pleased with the student achievement score on the report card,” said District Administrator John Gendron.

Gendron said the district is working to find better benchmark data to identify students who need support at the start of the school year.

“We, like everybody else, have areas we can improve in,” Gendron said. “We saw some deficiencies, so we put some things in place to address them.”

Twin Lakes School

Twin Lakes School District received an overall score of 67.5. The district scored 60.5 in achievement, 67.0 in growth, 56.7 in target group outcomes and 83.1 in on track to graduation.

Paris School

Paris School District received an overall score of 81.4. The district scored 78.5 in achievement, 78.5 in achievement, 72.7 in growth, 82.4 in target group outcomes and 88.3 in on track to graduate.

Randall School

Randall School District received an overall score of 66.4. The district scored 66.6 in achievement, 52.7 in growth, 55.9 in target group outcomes and 88.8 in on track to graduation.

“We understand that we meet expectations, but we know that we want to continue to work and do better for the kids in our community,” said District Administrator Bob Antholine. “Our goal is to improve each year, and we have not done that recently, but we’ve addressed a lot of pieces around that. So I’m looking forward to seeing the results over the next few years.”

Silver Lake School

Silver Lake School District received an overall score of 85.5. The district scored 81.2 in achievement, 81.2 in growth, 87.6 in target group outcomes and 91.9 in on track to graduation.

“We were really pleased to see that we scored “significantly exceeds” and it was a good year for us,” said District Administrator of Jon Schleusner. “I think our teachers do a really good job of really being positive and having the kids kind of motivate themselves to look at their growth.”

Salem Grade School

Salem Grade School District received an overall score of 73.2. The district scored 63.7 in achievement, 71.7 in growth, 69.6 target group outcomes and 87.0 in on track to graduation.

Trevor-Wilmot

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District received an overall score of 73.1. The district scored 73.3 in achievement, 65.1 in growth, 63.3 in target group outcomes and 90.2 in on track to graduation.

“We are excited that our students continued to perform well on the assessment, despite all the struggles during the last two years with COVID,” said District Administrator Michelle Garven. “However, we do our own internal assessments. And on those assessments, we show that our kids have some gaps that we’re really going to be focusing on, because we believe that we have some growth and some areas that we can still focus on. So, even though we’re excited that we’ve exceeded expectations, we feel that we have some work to do in the district.”

Wheatland School

Wheatland School District received an overall score of 82.1. The district scored 68.6 in achievement, 85.0 in growth, 85.5 in target group outcomes and 88.2 in on track to graduation.

“I’m proud of our teachers. I’m proud of our students for putting in the work and making progress, especially in the growth area (and) especially in the socioeconomically disadvantaged population,” said District Administrator Marty McGinley. “They do a lot of great things every day and this is just an indicator that we’re moving in the right direction.”

McGinley noted the improvement in the math portion, stating district scores dramatically increased in middle school tests.

“We did make some changes in the middle school,” McGinley said. “We have a block of math right away to start the day, so 70 minutes of math, and we have flexible groupings throughout. So depending on where the student is, they get some personalization and grouped, according to where that might be for that particular unit. So there’s a lot of flexibility within that. I think that that definitely helped.”

Wilmot Union High

Wilmot Union High School District received an overall score of 63.9. The district scored 64.4 in achievement, 53.7 in growth, 50.9 in target group outcomes and 88.7 in on track to graduation.

“We improved almost a point, so that’s good. Anytime you have improvement, we’re happy with that,” said District Administrator Michael Plourde. “Some of the things that I’m excited about are our special education department is doing a great job with (programs) like English language arts instruction. Two years in a row, our students with disabilities improved at a higher rate than average and in English language arts.”

“I want to see an increase in the number of students who are on track to graduate. We did see a slight decline from the previous year. I think that’s due to COVID-19 and the challenges that some students faced with remote learning and then returning to school,” Plourde said. “Our target group achievement outcomes need to be better. We do have a number of interventions that we provide for these students, but we need them to grow at a faster rate if they’re going to catch up to grade level expectations.”

A snapshot in time

Regardless of their scores, district administrators across the county said the test is not the only measure they rely on, as it only captures student performance on a test on one day.

“I think when it comes to the school report card and for exam testing, it’s a snapshot in time,” Schleusner said. “It’s a day or a couple of days of testing, there are lots of things that can affect that, whether it’s the weather, whether a student is feeling well, all those types of things. But it does provide everybody a snapshot at the same time.”

“It’s a really public measure. People that don’t understand how schools work really focus on that,” McGinley said. “I try not to get too high when it goes up a lot and too low when it goes down because there are a myriad of factors that play into that.”

Garven said she encourages people to have conversations with their school district about the testing that regularly takes place in the district throughout the year, as many schools do their own internal testing, such as Measures of Academic Progress tests, to reflect student growth and achievement.

“There’s so many variables that go into the report card score. I think there’s always more to the story in every school district, so I encourage parents or community members to really visit the school and ask a lot of questions about the different assessments that take place within the school,” Garven said.