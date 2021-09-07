Wisconsin, Grace Welcome Center extend COVID-19 vaccination incentives

Wisconsin recently extended its $100 COVID-19 vaccination incentive to residents who receive their first dose of the vaccine between Aug. 20 and Sept. 19.
A local organization will also continue its additional $20 cash incentive to those who attend a pop-up clinic this week.
The clinic will be held from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St. It is being conducted through a partnership between Kenosha County Public Health and the Grace Welcome Center.
Using donations provided to the Grace Welcome Center, the organization will offer $20 in cash to the first 25 people who get their first vaccination dose at the clinic.
Both local and state incentives are available to anyone age 12 and older, although those under 18 need parental permission to be vaccinated.
To receive the gift card incentive from the state, participants must fill out an online form at 100.wisconsin.gov or call 844-684-1064.
At Thursday’s clinic, Grace Welcome Center volunteers will be available to help people register for the vaccination card. Those who do not have a mailing address may arrange to have their card mailed to the church and picked up later.
“It’s fantastic that both the state and Grace Welcome Center are able to continue these incentives,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said. “Now is a great time to take a big step to help protect your health — and that of your loved ones — from the dangers of COVID-19.”
A free, hot takeaway breakfast will also be offered to those who visit the clinic.
Through a partnership that began in February, Kenosha County Public Health has vaccinated more than 800 people in pop-up clinics at Grace. This has been part of an ongoing effort to make COVID-19 vaccination easily accessible throughout the community.
“Even with the recent surge of COVID-19 infections, due primarily to the Delta variant, many Kenoshans remain hesitant to get vaccinated,” said Leif Peterson, executive director of the Grace Welcome Center. “The patient, caring approach shown by the staff of Kenosha County Public Health, as they answer individual questions and concerns of those coming to Grace Welcome Center, has been very successful in allaying the fears of those coming to inquire about vaccinations.
"As a result, each Friday morning several of our breakfast guests at GWC have come up and proudly proclaimed that they had just got vaccinated the previous day. They also express thanks that their questions were answered before they received the vaccine.
“I am extremely thankful to the Health Department for their steady presence at GWC to get as many members of our Uptown community vaccinated as possible."
For more information about Thursday’s clinic, please contact Peterson at 262-930-8325 or LPeterson.GraceWelcomeCenter@gmail.com.
More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including local statistics and links to vaccine and testing providers, is available at kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.