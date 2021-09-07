Wisconsin, Grace Welcome Center extend COVID-19 vaccination incentives

Wisconsin recently extended its $100 COVID-19 vaccination incentive to residents who receive their first dose of the vaccine between Aug. 20 and Sept. 19.

A local organization will also continue its additional $20 cash incentive to those who attend a pop-up clinic this week.

The clinic will be held from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St. It is being conducted through a partnership between Kenosha County Public Health and the Grace Welcome Center.

Using donations provided to the Grace Welcome Center, the organization will offer $20 in cash to the first 25 people who get their first vaccination dose at the clinic.

Both local and state incentives are available to anyone age 12 and older, although those under 18 need parental permission to be vaccinated.

To receive the gift card incentive from the state, participants must fill out an online form at 100.wisconsin.gov or call 844-684-1064.

At Thursday’s clinic, Grace Welcome Center volunteers will be available to help people register for the vaccination card. Those who do not have a mailing address may arrange to have their card mailed to the church and picked up later.