Wisconsin HOSA-Future Health Professionals names Shoreland senior to high office

But it was really the Shoreland chapter of HOSA and the encouragement of two teachers — Timothy Mielke and Sarah Selle — that spurred her to build confidence and excel, Anna says. The teachers encouraged her to participate in the schoolwide, regional and statewide competitions hosted by HOSA. She has increasingly scored well in the competitions, which include a variety of areas for students to choose, such as taking a science knowledge test, public speaking or medical writing. Her teachers prodded Anna to take it a step further and apply for a state officer position.

“It was a long process and a lot of work,” Anna says, “I wrote six essays, took an hour-long test about HOSA facts, recorded a video introducing myself, recorded another speech, and then had a one-on-one virtual interview with the board.”

She was selected over 15 other candidates.

Since June, Anna has been filling her new role, with recruiting more student engagement as her priority.

Of course, that is on top of working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Brookside Care Center of Kenosha County and taking classes in the summer for college credit. Anna expects to have nine college credits, just short of a semester, in her portfolio when she graduates from high school.