Wisconsin, hospitals: 361 COVID-19 cases, 4,416 empty beds

Evers last week released his “Badger Bounce Back” plan, which lists criteria to be met prior to reopening the state. Ensuring adequate health care facility capacity in the event of a surge is one of the criteria.

The criteria — also including a decline in the percentage of new positive cases against the total tested for COVID-19, progress in testing and tracking those infected with the disease, and provisions of personal protection equipment for healthcare and public safety personnel — must show improvement over 14 days.

In Kenosha County, COVID-19 patient hospitalizations are below the state average, according to Jen Freiheit, director of the county’s Division of Health.

“Of the positive cases so far, only 18% have required hospitalization,” she said. “This is less than the state average.”

She also said the county’s health care system has not been hit as hard to date as other areas of the country.

“We just haven’t seen the most critical patients at the rate that some places have seen; but this is not necessarily a predication of what’s to come,” Freiheit said.