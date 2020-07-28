Wisconsin Lottery: 3 big winning tickets sold in Kenosha in July

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha is having a hot month with three winning lotto tickets totaling over half a million dollars sold in the city during July.

Retailers who sell winning Lottery tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

The Wisconsin Lottery sent these details on the big wins:

• Fiza BP, 1207 22nd Ave, Kenosha, sold a $350,000 top prize-winning ticket for the SuperCash! lotto game's July 19 draw. This is Fiza BP's first time selling a top prize-winning Lottery ticket and it will receive a $7,000 incentive. Stacy Krause of Kenosha has claimed the winning ticket.

• Mians Petroleum, 5006 60th St, Kenosha, sold a $100,000 top prize-winning ticket for the All or Nothing lotto game, matching 11 of 11 of the winning numbers, for the July 15 Evening draw. Mians Petroleum has been in business in Kenosha since 1992 and has 13 locations throughout the Milwaukee area. It will receive a $2,000 incentive. William Arroyo of Kenosha has claimed the winning ticket.