Wisconsin Lottery: 3 big winning tickets sold in Kenosha in July

Kenosha is having a hot month with three winning lotto tickets totaling over half a million dollars sold in the city during July.
Retailers who sell winning Lottery tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.
The Wisconsin Lottery sent these details on the big wins:
• Fiza BP, 1207 22nd Ave, Kenosha, sold a $350,000 top prize-winning ticket for the SuperCash! lotto game's July 19 draw. This is Fiza BP's first time selling a top prize-winning Lottery ticket and it will receive a $7,000 incentive. Stacy Krause of Kenosha has claimed the winning ticket.
• Mians Petroleum, 5006 60th St, Kenosha, sold a $100,000 top prize-winning ticket for the All or Nothing lotto game, matching 11 of 11 of the winning numbers, for the July 15 Evening draw. Mians Petroleum has been in business in Kenosha since 1992 and has 13 locations throughout the Milwaukee area. It will receive a $2,000 incentive. William Arroyo of Kenosha has claimed the winning ticket.
• Lou Perrine's Gas and Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Rd, Kenosha, sold a $64,000 jackpot-winning ticket for the Badger 5 lotto game's July 1 draw. Lou Perrine's is owned by father and son, Lou and Anthony Perrine, and the retailer will receive a $1,280. Jeffrey Schwartz of Elgin, Ill.,claimed the winning ticket.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, a lifelong resident of the Kenosha area, visited each of the retailers that sold the winning tickets.
"We value the terrific partnerships we have with our Lottery retailers and thank them for all that they do," Barca said.
The odds of winning the SuperCash! top prize are 1 in 1,631,312. The odds of winning All or Nothing's $100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot is 1 in 169,911. SuperCash! and Badger 5 are drawn daily after 9 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.
All or Nothing drawings are held every day after 1:30 p.m. for midday draws and after 9 p.m. for evening draws. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to be included in that day’s drawing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.