Turns out, my mom was onto something.

Something big and something golden.

Every time she and my dad went to Wisconsin Dells to visit my sister, Kathy, and her family, my mom loved to stop at the McDonald’s in town.

The food there is the same as any McDonald’s, but you do get to enjoy that Quarter Pounder with Cheese in a beautiful location.

While the Dells area is known for its waterparks and natural beauty, it’s also home to one of the most beautiful McDonald’s in the world. And you don’t have to take my mom’s word for it.

The experts at Architectural Digest — who we assume know a thing (or several things) about good-looking structures — recently compiled a list of what they deem to be “The 13 Most Beautiful McDonald’s in the World.” Apparently, they’ve run out of New York penthouse apartments to highlight and have turned their trained eyes onto fast food joints.

Whatever the reasoning behind this list — and why 13 locales? Not 10, not 20? Who knows? — we’re thrilled that Wisconsin is on it.

The Dells restaurant was designed to look like a log cabin, inside and out.

And when we say “log cabin,” we mean one of those fancy Northwoods lodges, not your grandfather’s old fishing cabin.

The huge dining room has what the Architectural Digest writers call “unique décor,” including taxidermy animals, antler chandeliers, a fieldstone fireplace and a wood-carved bear holding a burger. We wouldn’t call any of that unique (except maybe that bear), but it is several steps above what you usually find inside a Mickey D’s.

If you’re planning your next vacation and want to build it around visiting the world’s Most Beautiful McDonald’s, you will be visiting places in California and even Roswell, N.M. And that’s just in the U.S.

McDonald’s locations that made the list include:

Roswell, N.M.: If you’re visiting a McDonald’s in “The Alien Capital of the World,” you expect something otherworldly, right? We present: the flying saucer McDonald’s in the New Mexico city famous for UFO sightings. No extra charge if E.T. shares your table.

Downey, Calif.: Any McDonald’s adventure should include this spot, the oldest McDonald’s in the world. It was the second restaurant to be franchised by Richard and Maurice McDonald and still features the brand’s original golden arches. For you serious design fans, it is also, apparently, a prime example of Googie architecture.

Batumi, Georgia, the country not the state: This one is for modernist architecture fans. The glass-domed McDonald’s was designed by Giorgi Khmaladze in 2013.

Porto, Portugal: This location is “often described as the most beautiful McDonald’s in the world,” according Architectural Digest. It’s housed in the old Café Imperial building, a famous coffee house. Inside, you’ll be greeted by stained glass windows, crystal chandeliers and an arched entryway. Also in Portugal: A Lisbon McDonald’s sports a pink façade and wrought-iron terraces.

Melbourne, Australia: Yes, you’ll get to travel Down Under to complete your McDoanld’s trek. This restaurant is housed in the former United Kingdom Hotel in Victoria, and is described as “one of the franchise’s only Art Deco locations.” The building was designed in the late 1930s by James Hastie Wardrop.

For the full list, go to architecturaldigest.com/gallery/beautiful-mcdonalds-locations. And remember: No matter how beautiful the setting is, I’m still not sharing my fries!