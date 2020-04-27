Wisconsin National Guard to administer COVID-19 tests at Kenosha County detention center
Wisconsin National Guard to administer COVID-19 tests at Kenosha County detention center

  • Updated
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

All of the staff and the 419 inmates housed at the Kenosha County Pretrial Facility and the Kenosha County Detention Center will be tested for COVID-19 with the help of the Wisconsin National Guard.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced that the National Guard would be brought in to help conduct the testing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lt. Eric Klinkhammer said the Division of Health suggested the facility-wide testing based on the number of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department staff members at the jail and KCDC who have tested positive for the virus. “They said they had this available and suggested we do it,” he said.

National Guard members will swab the employees and inmates and deliver the completed tests to a private laboratory. According to a statement from the county, results will be available in 24 to 48 hours.

Along with the 419 inmates, 250 staff members will be tested.

The sheriff’s department announced April 13 that five members of the correctional staff at the facilities had tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 12 members of the KCDC staff and one member of the jail staff had tested positive. Another staff member from KCDC who tested positive has recovered and returned to work, according to the sheriff’s department.

Klinkhammer said there is one inmate at the pretrial facility who has tested positive, a person who was brought into custody last week. “That person is in quarantine,” he said.

Inmates and their family members have been concerned about an outbreak at the Kenosha jail facilities.

The sheriff’s department has been quarantining inmates with flu-like symptoms since the COVID-19 pandemic began and worked to lower the number of new admissions at the facilities, but it is unclear how many inmates have been tested for the virus.

Jails and prisons around the country have been hots spots for the virus, with Cook County Jail in Chicago having one of the largest outbreaks in the nation with more than 450 inmates testing positive. More than 100 inmates at the Milwaukee House of Corrections have tested positive.

Concerned about COVID-19?

