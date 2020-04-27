Wisconsin National Guard to administer COVID-19 tests at Kenosha County detention center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

All of the staff and the 419 inmates housed at the Kenosha County Pretrial Facility and the Kenosha County Detention Center will be tested for COVID-19 with the help of the Wisconsin National Guard.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced that the National Guard would be brought in to help conduct the testing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lt. Eric Klinkhammer said the Division of Health suggested the facility-wide testing based on the number of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department staff members at the jail and KCDC who have tested positive for the virus. “They said they had this available and suggested we do it,” he said.

National Guard members will swab the employees and inmates and deliver the completed tests to a private laboratory. According to a statement from the county, results will be available in 24 to 48 hours.

Along with the 419 inmates, 250 staff members will be tested.

The sheriff’s department announced April 13 that five members of the correctional staff at the facilities had tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 12 members of the KCDC staff and one member of the jail staff had tested positive. Another staff member from KCDC who tested positive has recovered and returned to work, according to the sheriff’s department.