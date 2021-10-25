Wisconsin National Guard to provide free, drive-through COVID-19 tests in Trevor starting Tuesday

The Wisconsin National Guard is scheduled to offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing four days per week through Dec. 14 at the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1 in Trevor.

Kenosha County Public Health announced the Guard testing, which begins Tuesday.

Testing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

The station is located at 11252 254th Court. (turn north on 254th Court from Highway C.)

No appointments are needed, although advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Those who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.

Testing will not be available Nov. 11 and Nov. 25-28.

Other regional locations

National Guard testing is also now available at the following locations and times in Racine and Walworth counties:

Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine, noon to 6 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays.

Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, noon to 5 p.m. onTuesdays.