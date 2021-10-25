Wisconsin National Guard to provide free, drive-through COVID-19 tests in Trevor starting Tuesday

The Wisconsin National Guard is scheduled to offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing four days per week through Dec. 14 at the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1 in Trevor.
Kenosha County Public Health announced the Guard testing, which begins Tuesday.
Testing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
The station is located at 11252 254th Court. (turn north on 254th Court from Highway C.)
No appointments are needed, although advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Those who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.
Testing will not be available Nov. 11 and Nov. 25-28.
Other regional locations
National Guard testing is also now available at the following locations and times in Racine and Walworth counties:
Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine, noon to 6 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, noon to 5 p.m. onTuesdays.
“We’re grateful to the National Guard and other providers for offering convenient testing opportunities for people,” said Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County’s health officer. “It’s important to get tested if you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or if you’ve been a close contact of someone who has the virus, and there are now testing locations across the county.”
A frequently updated list of testing sites in and around Kenosha County is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.
Freiheit added that those who use at-home testing should be sure to seek a confirmatory PCR lab test if they test positive or if they continue to feel symptoms after testing.