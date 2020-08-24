Wisconsin Professional Police Association supports Evers' call for special session

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jim Palmer, Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) executive director, issued the following statement Monday:

"While the WPPA represents more than 10,000 members from over 300 local association affiliates, the officers in the Kenosha Police Department are not among them. The WPPA’s legal and field staff are not involved in the investigation being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and as such, we are limited as to what we can say about the incident at this early stage of the investigation.

"On behalf of Wisconsin’s law enforcement community, our hearts go all those impacted by the shooting of Jacob Blake. We recognize the pain that this incident has caused Mr. Blake and his family, and we hope he makes a full recovery. We also want to acknowledge the legitimate concerns of those that are troubled by the actions depicted in the traumatic bystander video of the incident. We understand how the video is emblematic of an experience that is familiar to many Americans of color, and we regret the hurt that this incident and those like it continue to inflict.