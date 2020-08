Wisconsin reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, smallest boost since June 29

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials reported 404 new COVID-19 cases today, the fewest in a daily update since June 29.

Of nearly 7,200 tests, 404, or 5.6%, were positive.

There are currently 345 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals. The state hospital association reports that 120 of these patients are in the ICU.

Last week Wisconsin was added to the list of Chicago's travel restricted states. The city said cases here were surging.

