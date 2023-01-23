Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week programs to spotlight threats road salt poses to rivers, lakes and drinking water

Winter brings snow and ice to the Kenosha County area, along with road salt, which can become a threat to fresh water in the region.

The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network and its affiliates through the Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership are spotlighting the threats that road salt poses to rivers, lakes and drinking water as part of Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week running today through Friday.

“Southeastern Wisconsin resides near Lake Michigan, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the world. Those who impact and utilize this rare and critical freshwater resource have the inherited responsibility to protect it from pollutants,” said Laura Buska, Respect Our Waters Program manager. “Root-Pike WIN is proud to be a resource for residents and municipalities of southeastern Wisconsin in protecting our shared freshwater resources.”

Winter salt and deicers are common water pollutants. Once extracted from its original pockets within the earth and then connected with water, chlorides persist indefinitely. One teaspoon of road salt will permanently pollute five gallons of freshwater.

“Using more salt than necessary doesn’t melt ice faster or make our roads or sidewalks safer. Instead, excess salt prematurely ages infrastructure and damages freshwater resources,” she said.

Municipalities across the state are working to reduce salt use while ensuring public safety. Finding that threshold happens through improved mechanical removal, calibration, and the precision application of deicers. By focusing first on removing as much snow as possible and then, when necessary, using proper salting techniques, residents and businesses can reduce taxpayer expenses on winter maintenance, safeguard the community, and protect local freshwater.

A series of livestream programs will be held today through Friday about the issue, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. each day.

Featuring speakers over five days, daily Salt Wise livestreams will address the environmental toll of deicers, salts in our drinking water, actions the Wisconsin DNR is planning, and how residents can get involved. You can view the livestreams through the Wisconsin Salt Wise YouTube channel or register at www.wisaltwise.com.

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission to restore, protect and sustain the watersheds of the Root-Pike basin. Learn more and get involved at www.rootpikewin.org.

