Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down stay at home order

In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state’s stay at home order, handing a defeat to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the order suspended, Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Republicans will need to work quickly to come up with a replacement plan, otherwise it may be up to individual counties to implement a patchwork of their own COVID-19 regulations.
Pressure in the state, particularly from Republicans and the business community, has been building for Evers to implement a plan to begin re-opening the state. Businesses say that if the order is kept in place for much longer, a large number of businesses would permanently close.
Implementing new rules would likely go through the state’s administrative rules process, which the Evers’ administration has warned is a “complicated, time-consuming” process that could take 20 days or more to implement, although other options may be possible.
Approval of new COVID-19 rules through the administrative rules process would involve both Evers and Republican lawmakers. Evers would get to sign off on the rules, but then a Republican committee would have the final say on whether they get implemented. If either party doesn’t approve, the process could start all over again.
GOP leaders were light on details on how they would like to reopen the state economy, should the court rule in their favor, during a Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce webinar on Wednesday.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said it’s extremely unlikely that the economy will immediately reopen, but rather, he anticipates that GOP leaders and Democratic Evers will have to come back to the table to coordinate a plan.
However, bipartisan agreements regarding the state’s COVID-19 response have been few and far between since the pandemic began.
“I think that’s the challenge that we have, is we’re now going to have to start negotiating cold, which is going to be a more challenging process,” Vos said.
