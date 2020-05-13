Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down stay at home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state’s stay at home order, handing a defeat to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the order suspended, Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Republicans will need to work quickly to come up with a replacement plan, otherwise it may be up to individual counties to implement a patchwork of their own COVID-19 regulations.

Pressure in the state, particularly from Republicans and the business community, has been building for Evers to implement a plan to begin re-opening the state. Businesses say that if the order is kept in place for much longer, a large number of businesses would permanently close.

Implementing new rules would likely go through the state’s administrative rules process, which the Evers’ administration has warned is a “complicated, time-consuming” process that could take 20 days or more to implement, although other options may be possible.

Approval of new COVID-19 rules through the administrative rules process would involve both Evers and Republican lawmakers. Evers would get to sign off on the rules, but then a Republican committee would have the final say on whether they get implemented. If either party doesn’t approve, the process could start all over again.