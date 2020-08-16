Wisconsin's COVID testing supplies are dropping; GOP and Dems. can't agree on root of the problem

An email from Sally Fox, a spokeswoman for the first-term congressman, said “Steil is very concerned that a private hospital in Wisconsin announced it cannot get supplies. This issue must be resolved immediately … Steil will not be satisfied until everyone in the State of Wisconsin who needs a test, can get a test.”

That email referred to Aurora’s problems getting supplies as a “dispute” with a supplier.

When asked to clarify what has gone wrong in the supply chain, Aurora, in a statement, did not say exactly what had gone wrong. “Like many providers nationally, we have been forced to adjust our COVID-19 testing approach as testing supplies continue to be constrained and we experience a delay in anticipated shipments. This situation remains fluid and we continue our relentless efforts to secure more testing supplies. As always, patient and team member safety remain our highest priority.”

Regardless, getting a test is becoming harder right now. Advocate Aurora went from offering community testing at more than a dozen locations down to only one: at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee. Not every patient receiving surgery is being tested anymore within the health system.