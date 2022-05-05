WisDOT to address left turn lane on Green Bay Road at 35th Street

SOMERS — The problem isn’t fixed yet, but plans are in the works to address a hazardous left turn from the northbound lanes of Green Bay Road onto 35th Street.

Emails received this week from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicate that an interim fix will begin soon with a permanent solution in place by 2025.

In mid-January Village President George Stoner and Village Administrator Jason Peters met with DOT safety engineers to discuss the turn and how it poses challenges and hazards to motorists.

‘Slight bend’

At the time, Stoner observed that a “slight bend” in the road makes it difficult for northbound motorists turning left to see oncoming southbound vehicles, especially ones traveling at a high rate of speed.

WisDOT indicated that the department had been reviewing the issue and was willing to eliminate this crossing in the interest of safety.

Public discussions of a need to address the issue began in January.

Peters contacted Art Baumann, WisDOT Traffic Operations Engineer who responded in an email on May 4:

“I have confirmed that we have a project programmed to close the WIS 31 northbound left turn lane onto 35th Street in 2025 via a safety project. The southbound left turn lane will remain.

“We are working to get an interim closure installed by Kenosha County this year through our maintenance contract that would be in place until the construction project occurs.”

According to Dan Dedrick, WisDOT Southeast Region safety engineer, there is no specific start date to stat the work, but funds have recently been released for the project.

Project details include plans to use barricades and rectangular paddles attached to the pavement of the left turn lane to indicate the lane is closed. “It is currently not planned to use a temporary concrete barrier,” Dedrick wrote.

Dedrick noted that the southbound lanes at the same intersection have not experienced that same level of accidents as the northbound turn lane.

“Reports show that there was one southbound left turn crash that was property damage only for the five-year analyzed period. There were six northbound left turn crashes for the same five-year period, two of which were fatal crashes and one serious injury crash.”

A study of the area has determined there is “adequate sight distance of southbound through traffic for drivers in the northbound left turn lane,” he said.

When completed, Dedrick says that the northbound left turn lane will become a raised median with curb. “The raised median could be concrete or grass between the curbing, this will be determined with the development of the project plans.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.