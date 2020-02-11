With cold weather back, ice castle again reporting big crowds

TOWN OF GENEVA — Despite a brief meltdown from 50-degree temperatures, ice castle organizers said the attraction is enjoying a strong start to its winter season.
Manager Joe Weiler said the frozen funhouse at Geneva National Resort drew about 10,000 visitors on its grand opening weekend of Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.
“It was a really successful weekend,” Weiler said.
The ice castle is scheduled to continue all winter, weather permitting, with its tunnels, slides, fountains and other interactive features treating adults and children.
A brief warm spell of 50-degree temperatures prompted officials to close the ice castle Feb. 4-5.
But crews rebuilt from the meltdown as temperatures returned to below freezing. The attraction resumed operations Feb. 6 and has continued drawing crowds.
“There was a tremendous amount of energy and excitement,” Geneva National president Garth Chambers said. “And the momentum hasn’t waned.”
Organizers said the ice castle will operate seven days a week until further notice, as long as weather allows.
“We are confident that we will be able to get through the next two weeks at least,” spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski said.
Visitors who planned to go Feb. 4-5 were given refunds on their tickets and will be invited to reschedule at discounted prices.
After its first two weekends, the ice castle has Geneva National officials feeling like golf season in the middle of summer.
“This is definitely a different speed than we’re used to in February,” Chambers said. “For our operations team, it feels a lot more like July, but with snow.”
Tickets and details are available at www.icecastles.com.