With Downtown Kenosha's ER closed, patients transported to other hospitals over weekend

Instead of dropping patients off at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, Kenosha Fire Department rescue squads are now responding to the hospital for patient transport.

Froedtert South closed its Downtown emergency department as of Friday night and transformed it into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The controversial move is a continuation of repositioning efforts to centralize the surgical and interventional services at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, which is about eight miles away in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

Downtown patients in need of critical emergency services are now being transported to either Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St., or Aurora Medical Center further west at 10400 75th Street.

All emergency department signage has been removed from Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., and posters have been taped to doors instructing clients in English and Spanish to call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said nine patients showed up at the Downtown hospital and then had to be transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital or Aurora Medical Center over the weekend.

“So far it’s been going O.K. We’ve seen an uptick, a slight jump in calls from Friday night when they closed until Monday morning. We had about nine additional calls directly to the ER for 911, meaning people that either walked in or patients they had there that had to be transitioned out west. On average, that’s about three calls per day,” Bigley said. “We haven’t experienced something that we haven’t been able to handle.”

Still, Bigley said it’s far too early to measure the effect the closing of the Downtown emergency department will have. He said his department will continue to track transfers and response times.

“We’re keeping an eye on it though because three or four days is not long enough period to say things are going well or poorly,” he said. “We are looking at different strategies on how to attack (the issue) if the numbers go up. I’ll try to keep an eye on it day-to-day and week-to-week.”

Still, Bigley said “it would be foolish” to think the emergency department’s closure won’t have an impact on patients.

He said it takesient 10 to 16 minutes with current construction to transport a patient from Kenosha Froedtert Hospital to Pleasant Prairie.

“I’m concerned about the resources and the time, but what I’m not concerned about is the care. We have very good paramedics and EMTs that provide care during that transport and citizens are still receiving that excellent care. That should be pointed out,” Bigley added. “The citizens should feel safe in knowing they have those providers providing that care for them.”