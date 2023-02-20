Against the backdrop of inflationary pressures and the end of COVID-19 relief funding, Gateway Technical College officials have announced plans to ramp up long-range financial forecasting for the upcoming school year budgets.

Sharon Johnson, chief financial officer, and Jason Nygard, director of budgets and purchasing, provided Gateway’s District Board with a high-level overview of a new financial forecasting model at their meeting last week. They plan to use it for the upcoming 2023-24 school year operating budget and beyond.

“I feel that it is very important to align our budget with our strategic plan,” Johnson said. “We need to plan, or look ahead, a few years out — if for no other reason that we have different initiatives that can’t fit into one budget year.”

Several board members had previously asked for an update from Gateway administrators on short- and long-range financial planning with a variety of factors in play, including the upcoming state biennium budget.

While Gateway’s current 2022-23 school year budget reportedly is running on target, board member R. Scott Pierce pointed to recent financial information from Madison Area Technical College, where it is grappling with a $1 million shortfall, as a reason to be cautious.

By contrast, Gateway administrators are anticipating a budgetary surplus — at least, in the short term.

“That’s great, but, of course, there are a lot of unknowns,” Pierce said. “You never know what they might be.”

Pierce said he believes the budget forecasting model will be important as further details linked to the 2023-24 school year budget and beyond come into sharper focus.

“Everybody’s recognizing that there’s some challenging times ahead,” Pierce said. “That’s why I think it’s important, as you’re projecting ahead, that you keep us apprised of where we are. There might be some tough decisions that have to be made in the future.”

Nygard said the budget forecasting model incorporates a number of pieces of data on both sides of the ledger, including staffing projections, how much the property tax levy might increase with net new construction across Gateway’s three counties, and the anticipated mill rate.

Based on early stage information, Nygard said he is projecting a 5 percent increase in the 2023-24 school year budget in equalized value, though the figure — like any other — is subject to change as more information comes to light.

Budget forecasting and year-to-date tracking is not a new concept at Gateway, Johnson said, though the new model does escalate previous efforts.

Building off the current year’s budget has typically been the method used to assemble plans for the next year’s operating plan.

“That generally becomes a starting point for our new budget year,” Johnson said.

While assembly of the 2023-24 school year budget is in its early stages, there have been calls to make changes on the expense side.

Greg Chapman, an instructor in the mechanical engineering program, used the board’s public comment portion of the agenda to weigh in on salary increases.

Chapman said the college should implement a two-tiered system of salary increases — one tied to the consumer-price index and another for merit increases.

“At Gateway, it is rare to give a raise to an instructor,” Chapman said. “Our raises are, in fact, tied to consumer price index.”

The current system, Chapman said, does not incentivize instructors to go above and beyond base requirements.

“Minimum effort yields minimum result. It is a raise to the bottom,” Chapman said. “‘Why provide any extra effort?’ is a comment I frequently hear from instructors.”