With gyms closing, locals turn to other ways to stay healthy

For many people, local gyms are where they stay healthy, keep their mind right and find a daily escape.
But as the coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, the options for area residents appear to be somewhat limited, at least for the short term.
The Kenosha YMCA closed Monday, followed by Planet Fitness and the RecPlex on Wednesday. For the moment, both Anytime Fitness locations remain open, according to owner Louie Arecco, who oversees the location at 611 56th St.
With a business model that caters to smaller crowds, along with two spacious floors, Arecco said there hasn't been a problem sticking to the mandate by Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday that limits all gatherings to 10 people.
"We never have more than 10 people per floor anyway," he said. "We are within the guidelines that have been recommended to not spread the virus. ... There's plenty of space to keep your social distance.
"We have increased our cleaning. We are a place that is aggressively cleaned, but we have stepped it up because of what is going on."
Arecco said he wants to keep the doors open as long as possible because he fully understands the importance of a healthy lifestyle for his clients.
"This is how they stay healthy and how they can fight the coronavirus," he said. "I have a lot of people who need this in order to be who they want to be. You take the gym away for a week, and they are different people.
"It is our duty to stay open to help our society and community maintain their health, whether it's physically or mentally."
Maintaining that healthy outlook, especially mentally, is a focus for many.
"Daily exercise is extremely important to my physical and mental health," said Sandy Procknow, who is a member at Planet Fitness. "Since Friday, I went on bike rides and hikes in the woods. I am actually quite enjoying social distancing in nature and hope to make this a permanent habit."
Rhyanon McNab, who also uses Planet Fitness, agreed.
"It will affect my mental health a lot," she said. "I am very insecure at times, and when I work out, I feel much better about myself. I set myself a goal, and I won't be able to reach it now that the gyms are closed."
Other means
So people can work out at home, several gyms are stepping up live streams or offering workout videos.
Planet Fitness began live streaming on Facebook earlier this week, and Anytime Fitness is using a phone app and video conferencing to do the same, Arecco said.
Having that technology available, especially given the current situation, is vital, he said.
"It is really amazing," Arecco said. "We are well positioned. We have had the ability to do this for a long time. ... We're teaching people to use technology that we've already had."
Susan Cesnovar, who trains at the RecPlex, said she plans to find alternatives to maintaining her fitness plan.
"(It's) irresponsible to attend gyms at this time given social distancing guidelines," she said. "There are so many options out there, including online and free trials for all exercise levels and ages. I've taken to walking and getting some fresh air, something all full-time workers crave and need."
Looking forward, Arecco said life will remain the same at his facility unless a new mandate comes down that dictates a change.
"We're going to remain open as long as we can comply with what we need to do," he said. "If there is a mandate that we need to shutdown, we will, but we'll probably continue training people through our app or video conferencing as they need it."