With gyms closing, locals turn to other ways to stay healthy

For many people, local gyms are where they stay healthy, keep their mind right and find a daily escape.

But as the coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, the options for area residents appear to be somewhat limited, at least for the short term.

The Kenosha YMCA closed Monday, followed by Planet Fitness and the RecPlex on Wednesday. For the moment, both Anytime Fitness locations remain open, according to owner Louie Arecco, who oversees the location at 611 56th St.

With a business model that caters to smaller crowds, along with two spacious floors, Arecco said there hasn't been a problem sticking to the mandate by Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday that limits all gatherings to 10 people.

"We never have more than 10 people per floor anyway," he said. "We are within the guidelines that have been recommended to not spread the virus. ... There's plenty of space to keep your social distance.

"We have increased our cleaning. We are a place that is aggressively cleaned, but we have stepped it up because of what is going on."

Arecco said he wants to keep the doors open as long as possible because he fully understands the importance of a healthy lifestyle for his clients.